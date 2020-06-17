NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising concerns regarding the safety of vehicles and passengers have led to the implementation of stringent laws that mandate the installation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles. With time, ADAS are being integrated with heads-up displays (HUD), which help in the reduction of driver distractions, by displaying vital information, such as warning signals, vehicle speed, and navigational directions, without the driver having to take off their gaze from the road.



This is one of the major reasons due to which the global microdisplay market , which generated more than $1.0 billion in 2019, is predicted to witness a 13.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. HUDs are transparent displays integrated into the dashboard itself, so the driver does not have to look anywhere else to check vital driving information. Considering that most of the road crashes are a result of drivers not paying attention to the road, HUD-integrated ADAS are becoming rapidly popular in the automotive industry.

Microdisplay Market Segmentation Analysis

The liquid crystal display (LCD) category, on the basis of technology, dominated the industry in 2019, because LCD microdisplays are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and small, which is why they are immensely popular among end users. Moreover, LCD microdisplays are widely integrated in HUDs, head-mounted displays (HMDs), thermal-imaging glasses, electronic viewfinders (EVFs),and wearable products.

Till 2030, the projector category would generate the highest revenue in the industry, based on product type. This is attributed to the rapid uptake of data projectors for business and education purposes, which is leading to a robust rise in the installation of microdisplays.

Presently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest microdisplay market, and the situation won’t change till 2030. This is because the local production of such products in the region has reduced their price and raised their penetration level among end users. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are among the largest automotive and electronics producers in the world, which leads to a high demand for microdisplays. Moreover, due to the rising uptake of consumer electronics, the usage of HMDs is also increasing, which is further benefiting the market in the region.

Market Players Strongly Pursuing Client Contracts to Augment their Revenue

For instance, in January 2020, a $1.4 million order for helmet displays, from Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s subsidiary Collins Aerospace, was received by eMagin Corporation. Under the contract, eMagin will supply OLED microdisplays for the HMDs manufactured by Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) for the F-35 fighter aircraft.

The major players in the global microdisplay market are Himax Technologies Inc., eMagin Corporation, Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Jasper Display Corp., Micron Technology Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Kopin Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microtips Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, and Universal Display Corporation.

