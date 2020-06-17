Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, cleaning agents, biofuel production, agriculture & feed, and biopharmaceuticals industries. The biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of biocatalysis in various industries, increasing awareness about environment friendly products, and advancements in biocatalysis technology.



The study includes the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size and forecast for the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, catalyst type and region.



Some of the Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts companies profiled in this report include DowDuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Codexis Inc., BASF SE, AB Enzymes Gmbh, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen, Dyadic International Inc., and The Soufflet Group, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by catalyst type, and end use industry

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by catalyst type, and end use industry Segmentation analysis: Market size by end use industry, catalyst type, and region

Market size by end use industry, catalyst type, and region Regional analysis: Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Catalyst Type:

3.4: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by End Use Industry:



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Region

4.2: North American Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

4.3: European Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

4.4: APAC Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

4.5: ROW Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DowDupont

7.2: Royal DSM N.V.

7.3: Codexis Inc.

7.4: BASF SE

7.5: AB Enzymes Gmbh

7.6: Amano Enzymes

7.7: Novozymes A/S

7.8: Chr. Hansen

7.9: Dyadic International Inc.

7.10: The Soufflet Group



