It is hereby announced that a conversion will be carried out of state subsidised construction loans to social housing as well as renovation loans subsidised by Landsbyggefonden.

The conversion will include fixed-rate mortgage loans and will be executed by injunction to the affected social housing organisations.

A total volume of approximately DKK 0.4 billion will be converted. The loans have the following fixed coupon rates:

Fixed coupon rateBillion DKK
1%0.1
1.5%0.3
Total0.4


Following the conversion, the mortgage loans will be rescheduled as state guaranteed adjustable-rate loans in 10-year interest rate resets. No changes in the terms of maturity are expected.

Yours sincerely

﻿﻿Martin Ino Hansen
Senior Executive Advisor