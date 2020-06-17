It is hereby announced that a conversion will be carried out of state subsidised construction loans to social housing as well as renovation loans subsidised by Landsbyggefonden.

The conversion will include fixed-rate mortgage loans and will be executed by injunction to the affected social housing organisations.

A total volume of approximately DKK 0.4 billion will be converted. The loans have the following fixed coupon rates:





Fixed coupon rate Billion DKK 1% 0.1 1.5% 0.3 Total 0.4



Following the conversion, the mortgage loans will be rescheduled as state guaranteed adjustable-rate loans in 10-year interest rate resets. No changes in the terms of maturity are expected.

Yours sincerely



﻿﻿Martin Ino Hansen

Senior Executive Advisor