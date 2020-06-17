Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics (GLOBAL) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Engineering Plastics Analysis provides a detailed overview of the worldwide engineering plastics market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 220 companies, including Toray Industries Inc, Indorma Ventures Public Company Ltd and Celanese Corporation.
This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The Global Engineering Plastics analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
A quick glance of this Global Engineering Plastics report will tell you that 39 companies have a declining financial rating, while 56 have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 220 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:
Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Global Engineering Plastics market.
This section includes:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi6lev
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: