Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Carbohydrates Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher in its report on the global functional carbohydrates market has estimated that the industry will grow at a CAGR of 6.57% in the projected period 2019-2028.



Rising awareness about functional carbohydrates among the consumers is driving the global market of the functional carbohydrates. The growing use of functional carbohydrates in the cosmetic industry and other industrial applications like textile and animal feed sector is also aiding the market growth. However, market growth is restrained by the rising cost of functional carbohydrates and the easily available substitutes in the market.



Besides, the occurrence of allergies and yeast infection poses a major challenge to market growth. But the advent of functional carbohydrates in pharmaceutical products will create marketing opportunities for overall market growth. Moreover, the usage of innovative formulations in the products is set to augment the growth of the functional carbohydrates market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Latin America is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the functional carbohydrates market over the next coming years. In Brazil, the growing middle-class society and their rising disposable income are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the regional market. Consumers are willing to spend on these products as they are perceived as an aid to healthier lives. The increasing health-consciousness among the consumers is helping in the market growth of the functional carbohydrates.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the functional carbohydrates market are Evonik Industries AG, Fraken Biochem Co Ltd, Roquette Freres, Sudzucker AG, Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co Ltd, Sanxinyuan Food Industry, Foodchem International Corporation, Haihang Industry Co Ltd, Cargill Incorporated and Wacker Chemie AG.



Haihang Industry Co Ltd is a company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Haihang Group. It produces cosmetics materials and fine chemicals. Six major business categories of the company include pharmaceutical, cosmetic raw materials, catalyst and auxiliary, flavors & fragrances and additives. Within the segment catalyst & auxiliary, it offers cyclodextrin and similarly offers palatinose and curdlan within the additives segment. The company also offers functional carbohydrates like Isomalt, Isomaltotetraose and Isomaltitol.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Functional Carbohydrates Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Food & Beverage Leads Amongst Applications

2.2.2. Europe Leads in the Functional Carbohydrates Market

2.2.3. Isomalt Leads the Functional Carbohydrates Market in Type

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Functional Carbohydrates Awareness Amongst Consumers

2.6.2. Demand for Functional Carbohydrates in the Cosmetic Products

2.6.3. Use of Functional Carbohydrates in Industrial Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Rising Cost of Functional Products

2.7.2. Availability of Functional Carbohydrates Substitutes

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Functional Carbohydrates in Pharmaceutical Products

2.8.2. Innovative Formulas in Products

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Allergies and Yeast Infection

2.9.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Functional Carbohydrates



3. Global Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Isomalt

3.2. Palatinose

3.3. Cyclodextrin

3.4. Curdlan

3.5. Others



4. Global Functional Carbohydrates Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Food & Beverage

4.2. Pharmaceutical/Nutra

4.3. Cosmetics &Personal Care

4.4. Other Application



5. Global Functional Carbohydrates Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Sudzucker AG

6.2. Wacker Chemie AG

6.3. Cargill Incorporated

6.4. Evonik Industries AG

6.5. Roquette Freres

6.6. Sanxinyuan Food Industry

6.7. Fraken Biochem Co Ltd

6.8. Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co Ltd

6.9. Foodchem International Corporation

6.10. Haihang Industry Co Ltd



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybxon0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900