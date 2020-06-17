Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:



What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Proteomics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Proteomics deals

Access to over 550 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010

The leading Proteomics partnering resources

The available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Proteomics deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Proteomics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to Proteomics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies, together with real world clause examples and contracts where available

Full listing of Proteomics deals by company A-Z, deal value, phase of development, deal type, and therapy focus

Identify leading Proteomics deals by value since 2010

Identify the most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010

Detailed access to actual Proteomics contracts enter into by the leading fifty big pharma and big biotech companies

Insight into the terms included in a Proteomics agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

A selection of companies mentioned include:



3SBio

Anteo Diagnostics

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Vita

Arbutus

ArmaGen

AstraZeneca

Axil Scientific

Bayer

Bellus Health

Berg

Bio-Techne

Biocartis

Biodesix

Biognosys

BioNova Cientifica

Biotest

bioVidria

Bioyong

BluePen Biomarkers

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bruker

c-LEcta

Camino Partnership

Casebia Therapeutics

Dimerix Biosciences

Dyadic International

Edico Genome

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly

Invetech

INVISTA Technologies

NantHealth

National Heart

Pfizer

Pharm Tech Korea

PhileKorea

Positive Bioscience

Selecta Biosciences

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sigma-Aldrich

Sigma-Tau

VM Pharma

WaferGen Biosystems

Xbrane Bioscience

