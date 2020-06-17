Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Disinfection - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the UV Disinfection market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. Water and Wastewater, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 14.8% and reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Water and Wastewater market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 14.7% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$126 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$159.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Water and Wastewater segment will reach a market size of US$244.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the UV Disinfection market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$488.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced UV, Inc.

Alfaa UV

American Ultraviolet

Aqualine II Water Systems

Aquanetto Group GmbH

Aquatic Solutions

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Halma PLC

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc.

Lit Company

Lumalier Corporation

Nectar Solutions

Ozonia

SITA

Trojan Technologies

Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd.

Ultraaqua A/S

UV Pure

UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH

Xylem, Inc.

