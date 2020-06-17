Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydrogen Peroxide market worldwide will grow by a projected 1.2 Million Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Pulp & Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.1% and reach a market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pulp & Paper market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over 29.1 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 31.3 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pulp & Paper segment will reach a market size of 132.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydrogen Peroxide market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 382.5 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Hydrogen Peroxide: Powerful and Eco-Friendly Oxidizing Agent with Excellent Disinfectant and Antiseptic Properties

Factors Influencing H2O2 Market Worldwide (On a Scale of 1-10)

Myriad Attributes and Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption across Wide Ranging Applications

Environmental Friendly Characteristics

High Selectivity

H2O2 is Relatively Safer & Versatile

Ability to Generate High Pressure, High Temperature, & Superheated Steam

Usage as a Bleaching Agent

Nature's Own Preservative and Disinfectant

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term

Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Hydrogen Peroxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Paper Production Drives Healthy Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as a Versatile Bleaching Agent

Factors Driving Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide in the Pulp & Paper Industry

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Large Quantities of H2O2 Used by the HPPO Technology Drive Faster Growth in Demand in the Chemical Industry

Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP): Breakthrough Sterilization Agent

Hydrogen Peroxide: Effective Treatment for Toxic Algal Blooms in Water Bodies

Hydrogen Peroxide Powers Novel Jet Packs

AseptiSafe Valve with H2O2 Vapor: Indispensable for Pharma and Vaccine Production

Environmental Applications to Lend Traction to Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Drinking Water and Effluent Treatment Plants

Stringent Environmental Regulations Provide Early Impetus to the Market

Textile Industry Adds to the Growth Prospects for Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Disinfection and Sanitization Properties Propel Demand in Household Products & Applications

Production of Detergents and Household Laundry Pre-Wash & In-Wash Additives

Household Health & Medical Aid

Production of Tooth Paste

Food Preparation & Decontamination

Emerging & Niche Market Applications Augurs Well for the Future of Hydrogen Peroxide Market

New Catalyst Enables Single-Step Process of Hydrogen Peroxide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



