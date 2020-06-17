Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 US Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for over 40 Tests, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the US molecular blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.
The report explores future marketing and technological trends in US; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.
Blood Group Genotyping
PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing
Microarrays
BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing
Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).
Infectious Disease Screening Tests
AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT
Sales and Market Share Analysis
Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood banking products by individual product.
Competitive Assessments
Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT, by market segment:
Current and Emerging Products
Technology Review
Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
