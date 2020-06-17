Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breakfast Cereals Market [By Category - Ready-to-Eat Cereals & Hot Cereals; By Region - Europe (The UK, France & Germany), North America (The US & Canada), Asia Pacific (Japan, China & South Korea)] Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breakfast cereal market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for convenience foods, favourable demographics, urbanization trend and growing health consciousness.

The industry is increasingly witnessing the adoption of healthy ingredients as part of breakfast cereals. Cereal manufacturers are also seen to focus on features like non-GMO and gluten-free cereals. There are several incidences of the addition of functional ingredients such as collagen and choline; superfoods such as seeds, nuts and berries; new grains such as wheatgrass Kernza as part of breakfast cereals.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global breakfast cereals market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report

The historical market size in terms of the value of breakfast cereals industry from 2014 to 2019 in US$ Billions.

The historical market size in terms of volume of breakfast cereals industry from 2014 to 2019 in Billion Kgs.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and sales in Billion Kgs.

Regional and country analysis of the breakfast cereals market in the period 2014 to 2027 in US$ Billions and volume in Billion Kgs.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Major international industry players operating in the global breakfast cereals market include The Kellogg Company, Bagrrys India Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global breakfast cereals market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Breakfast Cereals

3.1 Overview

3.2 Categories

3.3 Production Process

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation - Category

5.1 Ready-to-Eat Cereals

5.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Hot Cereals

5.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Europe

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 North America



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Focus on Innovative Breakfast Cereals

7.1.2 Increasing Use of Healthy Ingredients

7.1.3 Growing Demand for Hot Cereals

7.1.4 Cereal Snacking Trend

7.2 Growth Dynamics

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food

7.2.2 Favorable Demographics

7.2.3 Urbanization Trend

7.2.4 Growing Health Consciousness

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

7.3.2 Raw Material Price Fluctuation

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles



Bagrrys India Ltd.

Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo. Inc.

The Kellogg Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oavtyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900