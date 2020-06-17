Company announcement

June 17, 2020

Announcement No. 9/2020

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting approved the following:

The audited Annual Report 2019, including the Board of Director’s proposal that this year’s profits are transferred to retained comprehensive income and consequently no dividend will be distributed

Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities

The Board of Director’s proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2020

Adoption of updated remuneration policy for Nilfisk Holding A/S

Adoption of a new Article 7.10 in the Company’s Articles of Association introducing the possibility to conduct future general meetings by electronic means only

Jens Due Olsen, Jutta af Rosenborg, Anders Runevad, René Svendsen-Tune, Thomas Lau Schleicher and Richard P. Bisson were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Are Dragesund and Franck Falezan were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of 11 members, including the three employee-elected members Yvonne Markussen, Gerner Raj Andersen and Søren Giessing Kristensen.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

At a constituting meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Anders Runevad was elected Deputy Chairman. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as chair and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member of the Audit Committee. René Svendsen-Tune was elected as chair and Franck Falezan was elected as ordinary member of the Nomination Committee. Jutta af Rosenborg was elected as chair and Thomas Lau Schleicher was elected as ordinary member of the Remuneration Committee.

In addition, the Board of Directors formed two new committees by way of a Project Management Office Committee and a US Committee. Anders Runevad was elected as chair and Franck Falezan and Are Dragesund were elected as ordinary members of the Project Management Office Committee. Jens Due Olsen was elected as chair and René Svendsen-Tune and Richard P. Bisson were elected as ordinary members of the US Committee.

The Chairman’s report is available at investor.nilfisk. com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations

Louise Refsgaard Klinge

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833





