Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the global market for Molecular Diagnostics has created mixed opportunities for manufacturers all over the world. While some of the application segments, such as infectious diseases, is projected to record the highest growth during the pandemic period of 2019-2022, other applications such as oncology, etc. are estimated to face a reduction in demand during the same period.



The Global Molecular Diagnostics market has generated a revenue of US$10.85 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be just over US$15 billion in 2020. During 2019 to 2022 period, which is said to be influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Infectious Diseases segment is anticipated to gain rapid demand, growing at a robust CAGR of 14.9%. The Infectious Diseases segment, in which Covid-19 testing is a part, is estimated to generate an extra revenue of US$3.8 billion globally in 2020 compared to 2019.



Research Findings & Coverage

This most comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics, analyzes the global market with respect to technologies, product types, applications and end-use sectors

Molecular Diagnostics' market size is estimated in this report by product types, technologies, applications and end-use sectors across all major countries

Molecular Diagnostics Take the Center Stage in COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Korean Testing Kits Demand to New Heights

New CRISPR-Based Technology Developed for COVID-19 Identification

Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases Undergo Dramatic Advancements

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 46

The industry guide includes the contact details for 169 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Speedier Results Promised by New Test for COVID-19

2.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Takes Korean Testing Kits Demand to New Heights

2.3 New CRISPR-Based Technology Developed for COVID-19 Identification

2.4 Tracing Incidences of Salmonella Food-Poisoning to be Enhanced through New DNA Test

2.5 Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases Undergo Dramatic Advancements

2.6 Monitoring Treatment of Residual Disease in High-Risk Neuroblastoma Patients Facilitated by Innovative Method

2.7 Time for Diagnosing Sepsis Shortened Significantly Via Novel Next-Generation Sequencing Technique

2.8 Monitoring Antimalarial Drug Resistance Made Easier by Blood Drop Assay

2.9 Silicon Based-Nanostructured Microfluidics - A Novel Molecular Diagnostic Technology for Fetal Aneuploidy

2.10 Creation of Novel and Powerful Adaptive PCR Technique for Rapid Genetic Analysis

2.11 Web Tool Foretells Phenotypes Using little DNA Sample

2.12 Emergence of CRISPR as a Novel Molecular Diagnostic Tool



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



7. EUROPE



8. ASIA-PACIFIC



9. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

Admera Health

Agendia NV

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena

Autogenomics, Inc.

Beckman coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI-Shenzhen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Cepheid

Danaher Corporation

Dian Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

DNA diagnostics center

Elitechgroup

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Foundation medicine

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)

Grifols International S.A

Hologic, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Luminex Corporation

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

OriGene Technologies

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Gene Technology

Pathogenetix, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Savyon Diagnostics

Seegene Inc.

Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sorenson Genomics, LLC

Sysmex Inostics GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transgenomic Inc.

Wuxi Nextcode

