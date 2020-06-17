Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 33 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

17 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 June 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]14,082 18,825,294
10 June 20201001,642.32164,232
11 June 20201251,571.76196,470
12 June 20201501,576.83236,525
15 June 2020751,553.01116,476
16 June 20201001,634.72163,472
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)14,632 19,702,468


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]195,975 271,002,381
10 June 20207001,807.801,265,460
11 June 20201,0001,736.671,736,670
12 June 20201,5001,725.442,588,160
15 June 20201,5001,707.152,560,725
16 June 20201,0001,794.731,794,730
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)201,675 280,948,126

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,632 A shares and 268,703 B shares corresponding to 1.29 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

