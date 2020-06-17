Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 33 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 June 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 14,082 18,825,294 10 June 2020 100 1,642.32 164,232 11 June 2020 125 1,571.76 196,470 12 June 2020 150 1,576.83 236,525 15 June 2020 75 1,553.01 116,476 16 June 2020 100 1,634.72 163,472 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 14,632 19,702,468





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 195,975 271,002,381 10 June 2020 700 1,807.80 1,265,460 11 June 2020 1,000 1,736.67 1,736,670 12 June 2020 1,500 1,725.44 2,588,160 15 June 2020 1,500 1,707.15 2,560,725 16 June 2020 1,000 1,794.73 1,794,730 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 201,675 280,948,126

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,632 A shares and 268,703 B shares corresponding to 1.29 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

