Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 33 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
17 June 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 June 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|14,082
|18,825,294
|10 June 2020
|100
|1,642.32
|164,232
|11 June 2020
|125
|1,571.76
|196,470
|12 June 2020
|150
|1,576.83
|236,525
|15 June 2020
|75
|1,553.01
|116,476
|16 June 2020
|100
|1,634.72
|163,472
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|14,632
|19,702,468
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|195,975
|271,002,381
|10 June 2020
|700
|1,807.80
|1,265,460
|11 June 2020
|1,000
|1,736.67
|1,736,670
|12 June 2020
|1,500
|1,725.44
|2,588,160
|15 June 2020
|1,500
|1,707.15
|2,560,725
|16 June 2020
|1,000
|1,794.73
|1,794,730
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|201,675
|280,948,126
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 14,632 A shares and 268,703 B shares corresponding to 1.29 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
