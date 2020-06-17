Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The disposable medical gloves market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% and 5.75% with respect to revenue and volume during the projected years 2019-2028.



The growth of the disposable medical gloves market in Europe is attributed to rising medical tourism, increasing adoption of strict regulations regarding the control of cross-infection in hospitals and a well-established distribution system. Besides, the government favors the adoption of disposable medical gloves because of their superior protection against contaminations in the healthcare sector majorly during surgeries.



The growing health awareness among people is also increasing the need for disposable gloves. The rise in disposable income of the public, coupled with the advent of advanced medical technology, is also contributing to the increased adoption of disposable medical gloves in the region, thereby influencing the market growth.



The increasing imports from the Asian markets are putting pressure on the price factor of the disposable medical gloves market in the European market. This may prove to be a substantial opportunity for the market in the region because academic labs in institutions are the primary and price-sensitive customers of these products. The disposable medical gloves market in Europe is primarily driven by an increase in the global occurrence of pandemics. For example, pandemic diseases like the swine flu outbreak in 2009 and the current COVID-19 pandemic have proliferated the disposable medical gloves market in the region.



Some of the companies in the disposable medical gloves market are MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ansell Ltd, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Medline Industries Inc, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corporation Bhd and B Braun Melsungen AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Examination is Largest Application of Disposable Medical Gloves

2.2.2. Non-Powdered Gloves is Fastest-Growing Form of Disposable Medical Gloves

2.2.3. Nitrile Gloves Are Prominent Type of Disposable Medical Gloves

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Advancement in Technology

2.7.2. Growing Awareness About Safety, Hygiene, and Product Quality

2.7.3. Spread of Covid-19

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Allergic Reactions Can Occur Due to Medical Gloves

2.8.2. High Price Competition

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growth in the Healthcare Industry

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Issues Related to Environment

2.10.2. Health Hazards of Chemicals Employed in Glove Manufacturing Process

2.11. Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry



3. Disposable Medical Gloves Market Outlook - by Form

3.1. Powdered Gloves

3.2. Non-Powdered Gloves



4. Disposable Medical Gloves Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Examination

4.2. Surgical



5. Disposable Medical Gloves Market Outlook - by Type

5.1. Natural Rubber Gloves

5.2. Nitrile Gloves

5.3. Vinyl Gloves

5.4. Neoprene Gloves

5.5. Polyethylene Gloves

5.6. Other Type



6. Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Europe

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe



7. Competitive Landscape



Adventa Berhad

Ansell Ltd

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation (Quickmedical)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Medline Industries Inc

Mrk Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Primus Gloves Pvt Limited

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

8. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyv4w6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900