Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Foam Market by Resin Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), Foam Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth of major end-use industries of polymer foams, high demand for polymer foams in APAC, and energy sustainability and energy conservation properties of polymer foam are the major market drivers.



The building & construction industry is expected to lead the overall polymer foam market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. Building & construction applications include forging, pipe-in-pipe, doors, roof board, and slabs. The building & construction industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the next five years, driven by huge investments in new infrastructure development, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in the US, China, India, and Brazil.



PU foam is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foams are used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. Low-density rigid foams are used in thermal insulation and RTM cores. PU foams are mainly used in furniture & bedding and building & construction sectors. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. BASF provides foams under brands such as Elastospray, Enertite, Spraytite, Walltite, Elastopan, AutoFoam, and Elastopor. Similarly, Recticel produces PU foam under brands - Hydroseal, Colo-Sense, and dBRSeal.



APAC is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development. The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to its high economic growth rate and heavy investments across industries, such as building & construction, packaging, furniture & bedding, automotive, footwear, and sports & recreational. The key polymer foam market players are expanding their production capacities in APAC, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to APAC are the low cost of production and the ability to serve the local emerging market better.



The polymer foam market has been segmented based on resin type (polyurethane, polystyrene, polyolefin, phenolic, and others), and end-use industry (building & construction, packaging, automotive, furniture & bedding, footwear, sports & recreational, others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polymer foam offered by top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the market for polymer foam across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Polymer Foam Market, by Foam Type



7 Polymer Foam Market, by Resin Type



8 Foams Market, by End-Use Industry



9 Polymer Foam Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Armacell International S.A.

Basf Se

Borealis Ag

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Covestro Ag

Dow Chemical

Eurofoam Group

Foamcraft, Inc.

Foampartner

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International Llc

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess Ag

Loyal Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Recticel Nv/Sa

Rogers Corporation

Sabic

Sealed Air Corporation

Sekisui Alveo Ag

Simona America Inc.

Synthos S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Trelleborg

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Woodbridge Technical Products Company

Wuxi Xingda Foam Plastics Materials Co. Ltd.

Zotefoams Plc

