TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS Bike goes virtual this year as the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada brings communities together all summer to support Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis. When and how far you choose to ride is up to you, but on July 25 and 26 we will host a weekend-long online event to rally Virtual MS Bike participants together, share their stories, connect with each other and be inspired as one MS Bike community, no matter what your goal is!



A virtual ride means that throughout the summer you can choose when you ride and the distance you cycle, but still come together with the MS community for the first-ever Virtual MS Bike, on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, where we’ll connect online across the country to rally with the tens of thousands of Canadians affected by MS.

“MS Bike has been running for more than 30 years. It’s a staple in our awareness building and fundraising efforts at the MS Society of Canada and although we are facing challenging times globally, it’s important that we continue to find ways to connect as a community and support one another,” says Pamela Valentine, president and CEO, MS Society of Canada. “The current health crisis has impacted all Canadians, and for those affected by MS it’s another uncertain and unpredictable concern on top of an already challenging disease. The need for information and resources for people affected by MS is as important as ever, which is why we must continue our efforts to support the MS community and fund critical research.”

Typically, the MS Society of Canada and the MS community come together each summer to hold MS Bike events across the country to create awareness and fundraise to help us get closer to our vision of a world free of MS. As we face a global pandemic, we are unable to gather in-person to show our support for those affected by MS, but we can still act. Join thousands of Canadians virtually and ride to raise vital funds for Canadians affected by MS. Be a part of a community that makes a difference.

“I spent months leading up to my first ride feeling so incredibly alone,” shares Patrycia Rzechowka who began participating in MS Bike in 2012 after being diagnosed with MS at the age of 23. “That first ride changed everything, being there that first year lit a fire in me that is still burning brightly. Year after year, I am able to connect with others living with this disease who may be struggling to feel less alone, just like I was all those years ago. Although we can't come together and ride in-person this year, the awareness and funds raised through MS Bike are needed now more than ever.”

This year’s Virtual MS Bike will have weekly challenges such as the fastest kilometer and longest ride, event weekend distance goals of 40-200km and even includes a virtual ride across Canada (7,117km!). All you have to do to get started is register at msbike.ca for Virtual MS Bike, set a goal and start cycling. Once you’re registered you will be able to connect with virtual MS Bike participants across Canada using our Strava Club and Facebook group and see how other cyclists are participating from coast to coast.

Tune in on Saturday, July 25 at 12pm ET for a live-stream rally featuring members of the MS community. This event will be in English. A live-stream rally will be held on Saturday, August 29 (time TBD) in French.

For more information and to register for Virtual MS Bike, visit msbike.ca .

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus .

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.



