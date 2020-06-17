SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the " Global Solar Vehicle Market " to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. In this competitive age, it is very important to get informed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that you never miss anything. This Solar Vehicle research report gives a clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. This Solar Vehicle study also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.



Solar Vehicle Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of investments undertaken by the manufacturers of vehicles to promote environmental-friendly modes of transportation.

How Have Studies Considered the Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown of 2020?

The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 all over the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the whole world. The world’s topmost economies such as the US, China, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and many others are on the verge of collapse. Our Analysts at Data Bridge Market Research have conducted a special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and industry experts from the various regions to minutely understand the impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Solar Vehicle Market along with tables and graphs related to various countries and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Competitive Landscape: Global Solar Vehicle Market

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Volkswagen AG

Panasonic Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AB Volvo

BYD Company Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Continental AG

Tesla

Nissan

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Sono Motors

GM Cruise LLC

Solar Vehicles are automotive that have been equipped and integrated with solar cells that can generate and store electricity for powering up various components inside the vehicle and even help in mobility of the electric vehicles. Solar vehicles do not utilize or depend completely on solar energy for mobility of the vehicle or powering the components inside the vehicles as currently they are only focused as an alternative source of energy.

Solar Vehicle Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of concerns for the environment has resulted in a rise in adoption for eco-friendly vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased initiatives undertaken by the governments to provide subsidies, financial benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market

Decreasing prices of components utilized in the development and integration of solar vehicles is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Solar Vehicle Market Restraints:

Lack in the efficiency of the vehicles powered through solar energy as they are significantly high costs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of standardization of the products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Solar Vehicle Market

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Battery

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Lead Carbon

By Solar Panel

Monocrystalline Solar Panel

Polycrystalline Solar Panel

By Charging Station

Residential

Commercial

By Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Personal Carrier

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Solar Vehicle Market Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodologies Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends Compliance in Solar Vehicle Market Solar Vehicle Market, By Service Solar Vehicle Market, By Deployment Type Solar Vehicle Market, By Organization Size Solar Vehicle Market Analyses, By Vertical Geographic Analyses North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa Competitive Landscapes Detailed Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Audi AG and Atlas Technologies announced that they had entered into a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the development of vehicles that have been integrated with solar cells to act as a power source for the components inside the vehicles. The solar cells will be integrated into the panoramic glass roofs of Audi models and will help in better range and efficiency of electric models of Audi.

In March 2017, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of their recent development of solar roofs that was specifically created for Toyota’s Prius Prime model available in the Japan region. Both the organisations have announced that the solar panels attached on the roofs can generate 180 watts of power, and can provide mobility of 5.95 km every day for the PHEV’s (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle’s).

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed overview of Solar Vehicle Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies. Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market. What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated? What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Solar Vehicle Market? SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same. What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

