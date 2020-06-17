ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JUNE 2020 AT 1.00 PM



ROBIT PLC’S FINANCING AGREEMENT RENEWED

Robit Plc has agreed on the restructuring of EUR 24.5 million in loans with its main financing bank.

In the new agreement, Robit Plc’s current loans expiring during 2020 and 2021 (altogether approximately MEUR 17,0), the repayment will be postponed by one year, meaning a new due date on 30 June 2020.

The company’s instalments of the loan (approximately MEUR 7,5) will be postponed so that the first instalment of MEUR 2,0 expires on 31 December 2020. Subsequently, the instalments of MEUR 2,0 will expire half-yearly, meaning that the final instalment of MEUR 1,5 will expire on 30 June 2022.

Robit Plc has received a waiver from the financier, should the covenant be breached on 30 June 2020.

The company is content with the solution in the current refractory market situation. With this arrangement Robit Plc ensures its liquidity.

Robit Plc will publish its Interim Report 1 January – 31 June 2020 on Thursday 6 August 2020 at 11.00 am.

