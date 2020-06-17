HERZLIYA, Israel, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., has launched its Data Center proxy network.

The new proxy network, built on agreements and connectivity with leading carriers in the United States, will allow NetNut’s customers to enjoy a fast, reliable and robust proxy solution upon which users can build and expand their businesses and target reach.

NetNut is releasing this product as part of its long-term plans to provide the best-of-breed solution in the proxy market. This product will be added to NetNut’s existing leading Residential Proxy product and will allow customers to choose the best fit for their needs.

NetNut plans to expand the Data Center proxy offering to additional territories and to release additional new products in the next coming months.

“We collaborated extensively with leading carriers to build a solution unlike any other in the proxy market,” said Barak Avitbul, Chief Executive Officer of NetNut Ltd. “The flexibility of our product to tailor it to our customer’s needs is something I haven’t seen in any other network solution. Launching our Data Center network is part of our overall strategy to become a one stop shop for all proxy-related business requirements. We plan to introduce additional tools and lines of business in the future to help our rapidly growing client base.”

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of NetNut’s solution and NetNut’s future plans with respect to release of new products and expansion to additional territories. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

