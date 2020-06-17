Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coronavirus Diagnostics market accounted for $4.64 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The exponential rise in cases of COVID-19 and growing healthcare spending and increasing need to protect the population from such outbreaks are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled nursing staff is hampering the market growth.



Based on type, the serology tests segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period as diagnostic tests are done using blood samples. Furthermore, these tests are helpful in determining patients with mild or no symptoms.



By geography, North America is likely to have experience huge demand due to growing investments in R&D activities which is further expected to create huge market opportunities for diagnostic players over the next few years.



Some of the key players profiled in the Coronavirus Diagnostics Market include Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GSK Biologicals, Hologic, Lonza, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Qiagen and Roche Diagnostics.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Molecular Tests (RT-PCR Tests)

5.3 Serology Tests

5.4 Diagnostic Kits



6 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Time Duration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1 Hours to 12 Hours

6.3 13 Hours to 24 Hours

6.4 20-60 Minutes

6.5 Less Than 20 Minutes

6.6 More Than 24 Hours



7 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Quantity of User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single

7.3 Multiple



8 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Physician Labs

8.4 Private or Commercial Labs

8.5 Public Health Labs



9 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostics Laboratories

9.3 Research Institutes

9.4 Health Centers & Clinics



10 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

