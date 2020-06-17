OTTAWA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services is introducing the first and only commercially available device for in-home, self-collection of fecal samples for metabolomics. A product of OraSure’s DNA Genotek subsidiary, the OMNImet™·GUT (ME-200) augments the Company’s portfolio of multiomic sample collection products. The device is intended for research use only.



“Advances in the prediction, detection, understanding, and monitoring of human diseases have increased the use of metabolomics technologies,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek. “OMNImet™·GUT is designed to help scientists efficiently unlock the complexity of the metabolome. It offers a breakthrough design for self-collection and chemistry innovations that protect metabolites in feces while ensuring sample integrity.”

Multiomics integrates data from multiple “omes” (i.e., the genome, transcriptome, proteome, and metabolome) to provide a more holistic view of human health, wellness and diseases such as obesity, diabetes, Parkinson’s, autism and cancer.

The shift toward analytes beyond DNA is occurring rapidly as life science researchers are increasingly adopting a multiomic approach. Metabolites, which are the products of metabolic activity within people’s bodies, are particularly important because they help scientists understand the influences of genes, microbiome, diet, life style and drug treatment on the state of health and progression of disease.

Until now, the only option to study metabolites in feces required immediate freezing and cold chain shipping of the sample. DNA Genotek utilized its experience with sample collection devices for genomics and microbiome to develop and validate a new collection device and the stabilization chemistry necessary to protect the sensitive nature of metabolites in feces and ensure sample integrity. DNA Genotek collaborated with Metabolon, Inc., the metabolomics market leader, to validate the performance of the OMNImet™·GUT collection device.

“OraSure is expanding its multiomic offerings by deploying DNA Genotek’s technology to create and capture value from multiple sample types and multiple analytes beyond nucleic acids,” said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies. “We believe that analyzing correlations and causation across omes, now including the metabolome, will present an integrative view of health that will yield dividends for individual health, wellness, disease monitoring and treatment.”

The proprietary chemistry in the OMNImet™·GUT device provides a minimum of seven days room temperature stability, allowing donors to collect their sample at home and return it to the laboratory within a reasonable timeframe while maintaining the integrity of the sample for metabolomics analysis.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand) and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

About DNA Genotek

DNA Genotek Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc., focuses on providing high-quality biological sample collection products and end-to-end services for human genomics and microbiome applications. The Company's Oragene®•Dx and ORAcollect®•Dx product lines are the first and only FDA 510(k) cleared saliva-based DNA collection devices for in vitro diagnostic use. DNA Genotek also offers Research Use Only products to collect and preserve large amounts of DNA or RNA from multiple sample types. DNA Genotek markets its products worldwide and has a global customer base with thousands of customers in over 100 countries. For more information about DNA Genotek, visit www.dnagenotek.com