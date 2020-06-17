ATLANTA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the availability of two self-assessment solutions designed to support businesses reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The first, Ready2Work™ COVID-19 Self-Assessment, is a daily questionnaire based upon the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that enables employees to document and share relevant information before arriving at the workplace, while the second, Ready2Work™ Work-From-Home Self-Assessment, helps transition individuals to a productive workspace away from the office.



Tammie Moser, Sr. Director of Global Product Management for First Advantage, shared, "Having partnered with companies throughout the global health crisis, First Advantage understands the unique concerns of employers looking to get employees back to work. On the one hand, these employers need to take precautions to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace. On the other, some will be looking to facilitate productivity-focused work readiness for those employees that are staying remote. These easy-to-use mobile assessments work for either scenario, based on the needs of the business."

Ready2Work™ COVID-19 Self-Assessment

The Ready2Work™ COVID-19 Self-Assessment questionnaire is based upon the recommendations from the CDC. The solution sends out self-assessment questions to the worker's mobile device. Once complete, answers are immediately available for review by employers.

With this approach, employers are able to promote a safe workspace by addressing any concerns before employees arrive on-site and make data-driven decisions based on the information collected.

Ready2Work™ Work-From-Home Self-Assessment

Many employees began working from home as a result of the global pandemic. Companies need a way to establish efficient at-home workspaces for those working from home for the foreseeable future. The Ready2Work™ Work-From-Home Self-Assessment identifies the equipment and security measures necessary to help employees work in productive remote environments going forward.

With just a few clicks from their mobile device, employees can provide their employer with the information needed to document workforce readiness, respond to equipment, data security or compliance needs and employers can easily view those results online or with daily dashboards.

Moser concluded, "These assessments help employers understand if their employees are 'Ready2Work' by offering 'at your fingertips' insights. Having that line of sight will ensure that businesses reopen safely and effectively."

