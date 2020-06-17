Panel, including SVP of Corporate Development, Jeremy Segal, to provide practical insights on growth and exit strategies



BEDFORD, Mass., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that Jeremy Segal, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, will participate in the World Financial Symposiums’ Growth & Exit Strategies (WFS GXS) for Software and IT Companies: Managing & Selling During a Crisis – a virtual conference for Tech CEOs, founders, executives and investors.

As the flagship WFS technology conference, WFS GXS for Software and IT Companies Conference 2020 typically explores critical topics in Tech M&A, such as investments, growth strategy, buyouts, sales and mergers. Due to the global pandemic, discussions this year will also involve "Managing and Selling During Crisis" to better inform attendees on how to navigate the new challenges and shifting landscape.

Segal will be sharing his expertise on Tech M&A in the panel titled, “Do you have what they want?”

Event: WFS GXS for Software and IT Companies Conference 2020

Speakers: Jeremy Segal, SVP of Corporate Development

Topic: Buyers Panel: Do you have what they want?

Date and time: June 18, 2:15 pm EDT

Venue: Virtual Live Webinar

“The WFS GXS for Software and IT Companies Conference provides a unique opportunity to gain insights from experts across the tech-investment community,” said Jeremy Segal, SVP, Corporate Development. “I look forward to speaking at the event as well as engaging with peers to discuss tech trends, M&A strategies, and how events such as COVID-19 will impact investment strategies long-term.”

As Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Progress, Jeremy Segal is responsible for sourcing, executing and integrating Mergers and Acquisitions. Mr. Segal spent over 20 years leading M&A functions in publicly traded technology companies. Prior to joining Progress, he was Global Head of Corporate Development at LogMeIn, and before that served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Akamai Technologies. In his tenure, Mr. Segal has completed more than 35 acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures resulting in an aggregate value of over $8 billion. He holds an MBA in Strategy and Corporate Finance from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and a BA in Government and Economics from Bowdoin College. Mr. Segal also currently sits on the Board of the MIT Enterprise Forum.

