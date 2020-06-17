17 JUNE 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

Publication of updated and amended reporting timetable

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that it has today published an updated and amended reporting timetable (“Amended Reporting Timetable”) reflecting disruption to working practices caused by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Amended Reporting Timetable can be found on the NVM website: https://nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/n3vct/ . The Company now expects to announce its results in July and hold the annual general meeting in August.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.