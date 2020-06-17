Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.



The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



Category driver

The perfumery industry is the largest end-user segment for natural fragrance ingredients

Category management strategy

Assess the cost-control initiatives undertaken by suppliers

Procurement best practices

Ensure supplier's adherence to packaging and labeling requirements

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key suppliers in the market include Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Takasago International Corp and Sensient Technologies Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: MARKET INSIGHTS

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers: Impact on pricing

Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

PART 04: COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: BEST PRACTICES

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Sustainability best practices

PART 06: CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: SUPPLIERS SELECTION

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Givaudan SA

Profile: Firmenich SA

Profile: Symrise AG

Profile: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Profile: Takasago International Corp.

Profile: Sensient Technologies Corp.

PART 11: US MARKET INSIGHTS

Category spend in the US

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

PART 12: CATEGORY DEFINITION

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

PART 13: APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Takasago International Corp

Sensient Technologies Corp.

