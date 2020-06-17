Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global corporate leadership training market is poised to grow by USD 26.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increased spending on corporate leadership training. In addition, the emergence of gamification in corporate training is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate leadership training market as well.
This report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the corporate leadership training market, including Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
