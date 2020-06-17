Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corporate leadership training market is poised to grow by USD 26.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by increased spending on corporate leadership training. In addition, the emergence of gamification in corporate training is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate leadership training market as well.



This report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the corporate leadership training market, including Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

ILT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Interaction Associates Inc.

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

