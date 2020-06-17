Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Checkout System Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Self-Checkout Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The technological advancements, the scope for increased speed of checkout, shift from traditional payment system to cashless environment, labor shortage issues across the emerging countries, the growing demand for modern store formats are some of the major factors influencing the growth of the self-checkout systems market while reluctance/lack of awareness to use self-checkout systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The Self-Checkout System Market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players with their technological expertise. The global market is expected to be nearly consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on adopting growth strategies, such as facility expansions, partnerships and product launches to increase their market share and their profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Speed of Checkout
4.2.2 Addressal of the Labor Shortage Issues Across the Emerging Countries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reluctance/Lack of Awareness to Use Self-Checkout Systems
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter's 5 Force Analysis
4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Offering
5.2 Transaction Type
5.3 Model Type
5.4 End-user Industry
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
6.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.3 NCR Corporation
6.1.4 ECR Software Corporation
6.1.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
6.1.6 ITAB Scanflow AB
6.1.7 Pan-Oston Corporation
6.1.8 DXC Technology
6.1.9 Slabb Inc.
6.1.10 ShelfX Inc.,
6.1.11 Pegasus Technologies
6.1.12 Ombori
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
