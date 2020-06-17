Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), by Services (Skilled Home Healthcare Services, Unskilled Home Healthcare Services), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 515.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, a rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, is expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.



The elderly population is expected to outnumber the children population in the span, which is a demographic shift and poses to be a public health challenge. Besides, maintenance and establishment of hospitals and other healthcare settings need high capital investment. Some of the healthcare solutions providers are following merger and acquisition strategy to enter the market, in order to provide cost-effective service and leverage the expertise of the merged or acquired firm. Also, shifting trends toward in-home healthcare services for patients to avoid hospital stay is another key factor driving home healthcare market growth. In the past several years, the number of nursing facilities has reduced, while the in-home nursing programs have doubled.



Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights

Services dominated the component segment in 2019 attributed to the growing demand for skilled nurse in-home healthcare for services like physical and occupational therapy

Growing demand for the skilled nurses at home for rehabilitation service, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health drive the growth of this segment. Mainly, patients suffering major trauma due to accidents or those suffering from strokes opt for rehabilitation services for improving their way of talking, walking, and feeding themselves all over again

Key manufacturers operating in the market are Medline Industries, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, and GE Healthcare

