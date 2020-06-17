Westport, CT, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) and its subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced that it has commenced patient enrollment with the dosing of the first patient in its Phase II trial for merimepodib, a broad-spectrum, orally administered anti-viral drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients. Confirmed trial sites include 3 sites from the Mayo Clinic including Rochester, MN, Jacksonville, FL, Phoenix, AZ and St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX and the Atlantic Health System -Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ and Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ.

The Phase II trial is titled “A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Merimepodib in Combination with Intravenous Remdesivir in Adult Patients With Advanced Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)”. A description of this clinical trial can be accessed via www.clinicaltrials.gov .

Preclinical in vitro laboratory studies performed by the Galveston National Laboratory at The University of Texas Medical Branch demonstrated that merimepodib, provided in combination with remdesivir, showed reduction in SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels. Peer reviewed publication of these findings can be found at F1000 Research: https://f1000research.com/articles/9-361

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

About ViralClear Pharmaceuticals and Merimepodib (MMPD)

BioSig’s subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19. Merimepodib is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity, including strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Merimepodib was previously in development as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Vertex), with 12 clinical trials (7 in phase 1 and 5 in phase 2) with over 400 subjects and patients and an extensive preclinical safety package was completed. A manuscript titled, “The IMPDH inhibitor merimepodib provided in combination with the adenosine analogue remdesivir reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels in vitro”, was submitted to an online peer-reviewed life sciences journal. This manuscript is authored by Natalya Bukreyeva, Rachel A. Sattler, Emily K. Mantlo, John T. Manning, Cheng Huang and Slobodan Paessler of the UTMB Galveston National Laboratory and Dr. Jerome Zeldis of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ViralClear”) as a corresponding author. This article highlights pre-clinical data generated under contract with Galveston National Laboratory at The University of Texas Medical Branch.

