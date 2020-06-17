SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO), today announced after receiving early In-Vitro study results Pritumumab, (PTB), will be advanced to laboratory-based animal studies. Nascent founder and Advisory Board Chairman Dr. Mark Glassy commented, “The laboratory results were consistent with our Brain Cancer in vitro studies and this is the next step in investigational development of PTB as potential use with COVID-19 and related Viral Infections.”



An article in The Journal of Biological Medicine (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) specifically mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus which was instrumental in Nascent’s investigation into Viral Infections.

Nascent’s Management is continuing development in Viral Infections along with opening the Phase I Brain Cancer Clinical Trial at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Presbyterian.

About Nascent Biotech Inc

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Sean Carrick

CEO Nascent Biotech, Inc

6330 Nancy Ridge Dr

Suite 105

San Diego CA 92121

(612) 961-5656

Sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com