BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced results from an extensive internal analysis of treatment outcomes for musculoskeletal conditions performed at IMAC Regeneration Centers, which showed approximately 81% of IMAC patients reported improvement in movement.



IMAC analyzed functional disabilities primarily affecting the knees, lower back, neck, shoulders, hips, legs and ankles. Data was collected from patients during initial examinations, re-examinations and at discharge intervals in patients’ care plans. IMAC examined patient functional improvement following treatment at IMAC Regeneration Centers between 2017 and 2019 utilizing standardized disability indexes for the categories listed above.

A total of 828 patients were evaluated with each patient receiving non-opioid medical treatments in combination with physical therapy. More than 81%, or 678, exhibited improvement in functionality from 1% to 79%. Eight patients regressed at least 1%, and 142 patients showed no change in functional ability. The average starting disability score among all patients evaluated was 64.68%, and the average disability score following treatment was 38.34%, for an average improvement in functional ability of 40.7%.

“We have long believed that the results of our proprietary, non-opioid, non-surgical regenerative rehabilitation therapies for movement restrictions and physical injuries compete favorably with the current standard of care using opioids or surgical intervention, especially as a more affordable and conservative care option,” stated Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC.

In IMAC’s analysis, the percentage of patients reporting improvement for each disability category was as follows: 81% of those treated for knee conditions, 81% of those treated for lower back conditions, 92% of those treated for neck conditions, 72% of those treated for shoulder conditions, 78% treated for hip conditions, 86% treated for leg conditions and 80% of those with ankle conditions. Patients included in IMAC’s analysis had a minimum of 20% functional disability for each condition evaluated. The average treatment duration was 80.25 days, and the average patient age was 72.4 years.

Matt Wallis, Chief Operating Officer of IMAC added, “Our success as providers is measured by the number of patients who demonstrate increased movement, greater stability and reduced pain. Our analysis reinforces that our techniques are successful for a significant majority of our patients.”

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening six Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com .

