MONTREAL, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced partnerships with women’s shelters across Quebec, providing connectivity to support vulnerable Quebeckers during this global health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed urgent needs among at-risk communities, including women and children who may be facing the reality of being at home with an abusive family member.



“At Rogers, we are committed to serving the communities where we live and work, and we are pleased to be able to provide an essential digital lifeline and support to Quebeckers who need it most,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. “Whether calling emergency services, getting help or keeping in touch with loved ones, these donations are aimed at helping meet the immediate needs of vulnerable women in a crisis.”

Rogers is providing complimentary devices along with six months of free voice and data plans to women’s shelters including L’Arrêt-Source and Le Chaînon in Montreal, Maison Le FAR and Maison de Connivence in Trois-Rivières, L’Escale de l’Estrie in Sherbrooke, Maison Hélène-Lacroix in Quebec City, and Maison d’Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées in Gatineau.

“A sincere thanks to the Rogers team for enabling our residents to break the isolation through their generous donation,” said Lyne Bourgelas, Assistant Director, Le FAR. “That isolation has a major impact on their recovery in normal times; so during this COVID-19 period, being able to contact their loved ones and see them virtually is vitally important. In addition, not only are you enabling our residents to regain control over their lives by providing them with communication tools for their actions, but you are also enabling our team to provide new intervention opportunities.”

“Despite the pandemic, we’re working tirelessly to help women who are victims of domestic violence, as well as their children,” said Annick Brazeau, General Manager, Maison d’Hébergement Pour Elles Des Deux Vallées.“ “Since they are currently more isolated than ever due to the lock-down, these women are cut off from the outside world and are becoming even more vulnerable. Access to a phone enables them to get the help they need in a crisis, as well as providing them with a feeling of safety and a vital link with their loved ones. We thank Rogers for that support during this period when our needs are immense.”

If you are a woman living in an abusive home, or you know someone who is, you can call your local shelter’s 24/7 crisis line for advice and support. Find your local shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca .

Rogers is also partnering with other local organizations that support vulnerable Quebeckers, by providing complimentary devices and wireless services. This includes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Montreal who is using the devices to ensure the families and “Littles” who rely on this critical connection get the digital tools and service they need. Fido has provided the same to Pflag Montreal, to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings in support of the LGBTQ2S community. The YMCA of Quebec and the Fondation pour les élèves de la Commission scolaire de la région de Sherbrooke will use the devices to support youth programs, including school support.

A new awareness video about Rogers partnership with Women’s Shelters Canada will be shown across Rogers Sports & Media properties, and to learn more about all the ways Rogers is helping to support citizens through this critical time, please visit here .

