OTTAWA, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced partnerships with Ottawa women’s shelters, providing connectivity to support vulnerable Canadians during this global health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed urgent needs among Canada’s at-risk communities, including women and children who may be facing the reality of being at home with an abusive family member.



“With a deep commitment to serve the communities where we live and work, Rogers is committed to finding ways to help provide an essential digital lifeline and critical supports for Ottawa residents who need it the most,” said Heidi Bonnell, President of National Capital Region, Rogers Communications. “Whether calling emergency services, accessing support, or staying in touch with loved ones, the donations are aimed at helping vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs.”

Rogers is providing complimentary devices along with six months free voice and data plans to women’s shelters including Cornerstone Housing for Women , Elizabeth Fry Society of Ottawa , Interval House of Ottawa , and Oshki Kizis Lodge (Minwaashin Lodge) .

“We are deeply grateful to Rogers for their donation. At Cornerstone, we help women transform their lives after experiencing homelessness, and because of COVID-19, vulnerable women are physically, emotionally, and socially isolated because of many factors, namely barriers to technology,” said acting Executive Director, Martine Dore, Cornerstone Housing For Women. “While so many of us are using online platforms to communicate with our friends and loved ones, many do not have regular access to the internet or a smartphone. Thanks to Rogers assisting in our mission, we were able to share smartphones with women in emergency shelter and supportive housing to help keep them connected and to support their mental well-being.”

If you are a woman living in an abusive home, or you know someone who is, you can call your local shelter’s 24/7 crisis line for advice and support. Find your local shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca .

Rogers is also partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa , providing tablets with six months of free service to ensure the families and “Littles” who rely on this critical connection get the digital tools and service they need. Fido is providing local Ottawa chapter of Pflag Canada with a tablet and free wireless data to enable virtual peer-to-peer support meetings in support of the LGBTQ2S community.

A new awareness video about Rogers partnership with Women’s Shelters Canada will be shown across Rogers Sports & Media properties reaching millions of Canadians. To learn more about all the ways Rogers is helping to support Canadians through this critical time, please visit here .

