SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Fictiv as a 2020 recipient of its prestigious SDCE 100 Award for its ability to deliver speed and agility via digital transformation of supply chains. Fictiv was specifically chosen for its demonstrated success improving supply chain standards for HEBI Robotics.



The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the SDCE 100; it’s a tremendous validation of our vision for a digital manufacturing ecosystem that enables companies to avoid disruptions through advances in speed and agility,” said Dave Evans, CEO and co-founder of Fictiv. “Our work with HEBI Robotics is a great example of giving engineering teams time back to focus on innovation instead of hours spent sourcing and managing suppliers. At the end of the day, we helped HEBI reduce friction in their supply chain and avoid having to make tradeoffs on quality, cost, and speed.”

HEBI Robotics produces hardware and software tools to create custom robots quickly. HEBI Robotics leveraged Fictiv's Global Manufacturing Ecosystem to streamline the company’s supply chain and access a wide range of custom manufacturing capabilities through a single source.

Through Fictiv, HEBI Robotics was able to access eight different manufacturing processes, including CNC machining for parts with tight tolerances and multiple surface finishes; low volume injection molding; quick-turn, production-grade 3D printing (Multi Jet Fusion); and custom machined gears. Orders were matched with domestic and overseas partners to optimize for cost or speed, based on HEBI’s priorities.

“Addressing supply chain issues directly impacts the bottom line because we can deliver quickly and take advantage of new opportunities,” says Bob Raida, Chief Operating Officer at HEBI Robotics. “Fictiv helped us best understand what we need in terms of lead times, pricing, quantities, details of tolerances, and finishes, all while working with the quirks of these very precise parts with unique requirements.”

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DfM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .