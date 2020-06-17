Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News Bundle includes the following:
1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News
Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
Key features:
- Each day's COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled
- Offered daily for five different time zones
- COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name
- Company's website and ticker provided
- News title and brief details of the news summarized
- Other news of interest also provided
- Source reference links provided for further details for each news
2. COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News: Weekly Summary
Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
Key features:
- Each day's COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled
- Offered daily for five different time zones
- COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name
- Company's website and ticker provided
- News title and brief details of the news summarized
- Other news of interest also provided
- Source reference links provided for further details for each news
3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Diagnostics/Devices Advances
Every month, progress related to COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in testing, trials, regulatory approvals, and licensing deals for production and distribution here.
Key features:
- COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news coverage summarized by 6 different aspects
- 5 key COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances analysis reflecting sub-categories
- 200+ companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations covered
- Worldwide regions and 4 healthcare sub-industries covered (biotechnology, healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals)
- Progress of COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances related news monitored and summarized
- Lists companies/institutes/organizations covered in the monthly by different categories
A selection of companies and organisations mentioned include:
- Aalto University
- Academic Institution
- Adventist Health
- Adventist HealthCare
- Air Force Research Laboratory
- Allegheny Health Network
- Amref Health Africa
- Arizona State University
- Association of Indian Medical Device Industry
- Auburn University
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Ben Gurion University of the Negev
- Binghamton University
- Brandon University
- Brunel University London
- CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering
- Cairo University
- CareNow
- Carleton University
- Cemex Foundation
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC
- Charit's Institute of Virology
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Colorado State University
- Columbus Regional Research Institute
- Cornell University
- Cranfield University
- Duke-NUS Medical School
- Emory University
- Engro Foundation
- Enterprise High School
- Fanshawe College
- Federal University of Technology Akure
- Francis Crick Institute
- Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance
- George Mason University
- George Washington University
- Global Help Foundation
- Global Virus Network
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra
- Higherlife Foundation
- IIT Alumni Council
- Icahn School of Medicine
- Illinois Bone and Joint Institute
- Imperial College London
- Independent General Practice
- Indian Council of Medical Research
- Institut Pasteur International
- Institute of Gene Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences
- International Vaccine Institute
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Johns Hopkins University
- Kansas State University
- Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
- Lancaster University
- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport
- Lovely Professional University
- MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network
- MagnaCare
- Marico Innovation Foundation
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Mohawk Valley Health System
- Montreal Heart Institute
- Morgridge Institute for Research
- Morrisons Foundation
- Mount Sinai Health System
- National Applied Research Laboratories
- National Centre for Veterinary Type Cultures
- National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals
- National Institute of Health and Medical Research
- National Institute of Virology
- National Natural Science Foundation of China
- National Science Foundation
- National University of Ireland Galway
- Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists
- Peking University
- Penn State Materials Research Institute
- Penn State University
- Polytechnique Montral
- Purdue University
- Queen Mary University of London
- Richmond Research Institute
- Riverside Health System
- Royal Pharmaceutical Society
- Saarland University
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Seoul National University
- Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology
- Sidra Medical and Research Center
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Stanford University
- Statens Serum Institut
- Stony Brook University
- Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
- Syracuse University
- Texas A&M University
- Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute
- Texas MedClinic
- UMass College of Engineering
- Vitalant Research Institute
- West Virginia United Health System
- World Health Organization
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgxutt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900