Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News Bundle includes the following:

1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News

Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.

Key features:

Each day's COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled

Offered daily for five different time zones

COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name

Company's website and ticker provided

News title and brief details of the news summarized

Other news of interest also provided

Source reference links provided for further details for each news

2. COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News: Weekly Summary

Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.

Key features:

Each day's COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled

Offered daily for five different time zones

COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name

Company's website and ticker provided

News title and brief details of the news summarized

Other news of interest also provided

Source reference links provided for further details for each news

3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Diagnostics/Devices Advances

Every month, progress related to COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in testing, trials, regulatory approvals, and licensing deals for production and distribution here.

Key features:

COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances news coverage summarized by 6 different aspects

5 key COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances analysis reflecting sub-categories

200+ companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations covered

Worldwide regions and 4 healthcare sub-industries covered (biotechnology, healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals)

Progress of COVID-19 diagnostics/devices advances related news monitored and summarized

Lists companies/institutes/organizations covered in the monthly by different categories

A selection of companies and organisations mentioned include:



Aalto University

Academic Institution

Adventist Health

Adventist HealthCare

Air Force Research Laboratory

Allegheny Health Network

Amref Health Africa

Arizona State University

Association of Indian Medical Device Industry

Auburn University

Baylor College of Medicine

Ben Gurion University of the Negev

Binghamton University

Brandon University

Brunel University London

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering

Cairo University

CareNow

Carleton University

Cemex Foundation

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC

Charit's Institute of Virology

Cleveland Clinic Florida

Colorado State University

Columbus Regional Research Institute

Cornell University

Cranfield University

Duke-NUS Medical School

Emory University

Engro Foundation

Enterprise High School

Fanshawe College

Federal University of Technology Akure

Francis Crick Institute

Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

George Mason University

George Washington University

Global Help Foundation

Global Virus Network

Gonoshasthaya Kendra

Higherlife Foundation

IIT Alumni Council

Icahn School of Medicine

Illinois Bone and Joint Institute

Imperial College London

Independent General Practice

Indian Council of Medical Research

Institut Pasteur International

Institute of Gene Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences

International Vaccine Institute

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Lancaster University

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Louisiana State University Health Shreveport

Lovely Professional University

MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network

MagnaCare

Marico Innovation Foundation

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mohawk Valley Health System

Montreal Heart Institute

Morgridge Institute for Research

Morrisons Foundation

Mount Sinai Health System

National Applied Research Laboratories

National Centre for Veterinary Type Cultures

National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals

National Institute of Health and Medical Research

National Institute of Virology

National Natural Science Foundation of China

National Science Foundation

National University of Ireland Galway

Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists

Peking University

Penn State Materials Research Institute

Penn State University

Polytechnique Montral

Purdue University

Queen Mary University of London

Richmond Research Institute

Riverside Health System

Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Saarland University

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Seoul National University

Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology

Sidra Medical and Research Center

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital

Stanford University

Statens Serum Institut

Stony Brook University

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Syracuse University

Texas A&M University

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute

Texas MedClinic

UMass College of Engineering

Vitalant Research Institute

West Virginia United Health System

World Health Organization

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgxutt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900