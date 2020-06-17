Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetone: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report data on global, regional and national acetone markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acetone.
Report Scope
COVID-19 Impact
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ACETONE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ACETONE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ACETONE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World acetone capacity
3.2. World acetone production
3.3. Acetone consumption
3.4. Acetone global trade
3.5. Acetone prices in the world market
4. ACETONE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Acetone European market analysis
4.2. Acetone Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Acetone North American market analysis
4.4. Acetone Latin American market analysis
4.5. Acetone Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. ACETONE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Acetone capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Acetone consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Acetone market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACETONE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ACETONE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ACETONE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8a931f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
