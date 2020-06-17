Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetone: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report data on global, regional and national acetone markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acetone.



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of acetone

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing acetone capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acetone manufacturers and distributors

The regional market overview covers the following: production of acetone in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acetone market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 Impact



as uncertainty in the overall global economy is further increasing as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key report benefits:



Analysis of the acetone market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into acetone market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

The acetone market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION: ACETONE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ACETONE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ACETONE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World acetone capacity

3.2. World acetone production

3.3. Acetone consumption

3.4. Acetone global trade

3.5. Acetone prices in the world market



4. ACETONE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Acetone European market analysis

4.2. Acetone Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Acetone North American market analysis

4.4. Acetone Latin American market analysis

4.5. Acetone Africa & Middle East market analysis



5. ACETONE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Acetone capacity and production forecast up to 2029

5.2. Acetone consumption forecast up to 2029

5.3. Acetone market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACETONE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ACETONE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. ACETONE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



