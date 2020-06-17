RICHLAND, Wash., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR) today announced that it has entered into a research grant agreement with the University of Cincinnati Physicians Company for a study involving the treatment of recurrent head and neck cancers. University of Cincinnati Physicians Company is the multispecialty practice group for University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine and UC Health.



The planned trial will evaluate the safety and early effectiveness of the addition of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) to the regimen of Cesium-131 with surgical resection. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) is a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy. A total of 50 patients whose head and neck cancers have recurred and who are eligible for surgical resection are planned to be enrolled.

The study, A Trial Combining Pembrolizumab and Cesium-131 Brachytherapy with Salvage Surgery in Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, will be carried out under the direction of principal investigators Dr. Shuchi Gulati and Dr. Chad Zender at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. There is potential for other centers to participate in the study.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods says this is an exciting step forward. “Much speculation exists as to the possible synergy of traditional therapies such as radiation therapy with modern immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors. With the expansion of these types of therapies into the treatment of numerous cancers, I believe that we are rapidly approaching an era of Immuno-Oncology.”

“Exploring these possible synergies as they relate to Cesium-131 is another step forward in our efforts to deliver effective new applications to the treatment of hard to treat cancers like head and neck cancers. We at Isoray are committed to continuing to be a force for leadership in the field of brachytherapy and making a difference for patients and the doctors who treat them,” said Woods.

Cancers of the head and neck that recur following the usual primary treatment involving surgery and radiation are difficult to successfully treat. Recurrence rates of 50% that occur at two years are typical. The use of immunotherapy in this study (immune checkpoint inhibition) in tandem with resection and Cesium-131 brachytherapy presents an attractive therapeutic concept. In this approach, the patient’s immune system may assist in the clearing of disease sites outside the surgical and radiation fields. A previous multi-institutional study has provided evidence that the use of Cesium-131 with surgical resection is well-tolerated in the treatment of recurrent head and neck cancers.

*Keytruda is the trademark registered to Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

