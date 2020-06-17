Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Luxury 2020: The Insider View Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the results of a survey among 900-plus luxury industry insiders compared with those from the past three years. It reveals the trends year-to-year and provides actionable research takeaways to power competitive and marketing strategies for 2020 and beyond.
This year's survey was enhanced with the addition of a greater number of services/experiential luxury marketers, as well as additional questions surrounding the luxury insiders' marketing and advertising perspectives, with particular emphasis on digital and social media marketing.
This fourth annual State of Luxury report reveals:
The opportunity keywords revealed in the 2020 State of Luxury report are:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7oxzd
