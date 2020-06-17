Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Optimisation with Digital Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What is the real future for digital in clinical trials? Has digital made clinical trials cheaper and faster? Has regulation changed to support these new age' trials? Do we understand what digital signals correspond to clinical end-points?

These questions have inspired this report on Clinical Trial Optimization. The report explores the hype vs reality of this opportunity under 5 key themes that were handpicked by the research team.

Key Takeaways:

Can Digital Strategies improve Clinical Trial Recruitment and Retention?

Digital is helping pharma reach new cohorts of patients where they share their stories: online. It is also enabling pharma to co-create new strategies with healthcare providers that allow patients to partake in trials from their homes. However, it is too early to prove that a full online-only engagement modality will dramatically increase patient enrollment into clinical trials or retain patients in clinical trials.

Can Digital Health Lower Costs of Clinical Trials?

According to this report, technology will enable cost-shifting' rather than gross cost reduction, by helping to better manage the cost of routine tasks and logistics. This may lead to new business models or additional profits based on expanded data collection. Short term cost escalation will yield longer-term benefits.

Will Digital Health Expand Clinical Endpoints for Clinical Trials?

Even if we lack best practices at this moment in time, digital biomarkers allow for continuous collection of real-world patient data in clinical trials. We are attempting to understand what digital biomarkers are, and which ones can be captured for various indications, and through what devices.

Who is Driving the Changes to Regulation Necessary to Adopt Digital Tools in Clinical Trials?

The report analysts believe that pharma, consortia of pharma (e.g. Neuroscience Consortium) and digital health innovators will lead the way through R&D and piloting.

What Areas are Ripe for Optimization with Digital Health?

Therapy areas: Cardiology, Oncology, and Neurology Clinical Trial Pathway: Recruitment, Retention, Logistics

Companies Mentioned



Clinedge

Cluepoints

Findmecure

Myhealthteams

PatientsLikeMe

ResearchKit

Science37

Validic

