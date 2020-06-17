Dublin, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Metering in Europe - 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Metering in Europe is a flagship 280-page report covering AMM in EU28+2. Learn more about the EU energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering and the latest market developments in Europe. Extensive data Excel is included also.
This strategic research report provides you with over 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary, and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from the fifteenth edition of the report:
This report answers the following questions:
Who should buy this report?
Smart Metering in Europe in its fifteenth edition is the foremost source of information about the ongoing transformation of the metering sector (electricity and gas). Whether you are a vendor, utility, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1 Electricity, gas and district heating markets in Europe
1.1 Energy industry players
1.2 Electricity market
1.3 Gas market
1.4 District heating market
2 Smart metering solutions
2.1 Introduction to smart grids
2.2 Smart metering
2.3 Project strategies
2.4 Regulatory issues
3 IoT networks and communications technologies
3.1 IoT network technologies
3.2 PLC technology and standards
3.3 3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies
3.4 RF technology and standards
4 Smart metering industry players
4.1 Meter vendors
4.2 Communications solution providers
4.3 Software solution providers
4.4 System integrators and communications service providers
5 Market profiles
6 Case studies: Smart metering projects in Europe
6.1 Enel
6.2 Enedis
6.3 E.ON & Innogy
6.4 Current smart meter projects in four European countries
6.5 Smart gas meter rollouts in France and Italy
6.6 Smart meter communications platforms in Germany and the UK
6.7 Smart metering in Russia & CIS and the Balkans
7 Market forecasts and trends
7.1 Market trends
7.2 Smart electricity metering market forecast
7.3 Smart gas metering market forecast
Glossary
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
