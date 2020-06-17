CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX: HSE) announces that 212,461 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 7 (Series 7 Shares) were tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversion into Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 8 (Series 8 Shares). As a result, none of the Series 7 Shares will be converted into Series 8 Shares on June 30, 2020.



Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088