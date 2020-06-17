Fluidigm to Be Exclusive Distributor for Bethyl Antibodies for Use with Imaging Mass Cytometry



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a collaboration with Bethyl Laboratories to provide broader verified antibody access for researchers using Fluidigm’s Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) technology.

“Tools for understanding the immune system are more important than ever as researchers work to improve human health, particularly in responding to challenges posed by COVID‑19,” said Andrew Quong, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Fluidigm. “With Bethyl’s leadership in specialized antibodies and our expertise in high-multiplex imaging technology, this collaboration will provide our customers with critically needed new research capabilities.”

Bethyl Laboratories has a portfolio of more than 9,500 primary and secondary antibodies, including the recombinant monoclonal antibodies that are well-suited for imaging studies. Through the new collaboration, antibody products manufactured by Bethyl will be verified on the Hyperion™ Imaging System and offered to Fluidigm customers.

“At Bethyl, we are committed to supporting scientific discovery and facilitating a deeper understanding of the human immune system and are pleased to collaborate with a partner that is dedicated to the same goals,” said John Carwile, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Bethyl Laboratories. “The agreement with Fluidigm will expand the accessibility of our antibody products, increase the power of Fluidigm’s IMC technology, and in turn, drive meaningful insights into health and disease research.”

Fluidigm currently offers more than 100 pathologist-verified metal‑conjugated Maxpar® antibodies for use with IMC, including antibodies verified for use with both formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and frozen tissues. These preconjugated antibodies enable researchers to obtain highly multiplexed images of a large number of sample types.

With the additional offerings through Bethyl, Fluidigm will provide access to a collection of antibodies that will increase in number over time and branch into new research areas for IMC.

“Imaging Mass Cytometry has revolutionized translational and clinical research in cancer, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated diseases, and is now deployed on the front lines in state‑of‑the‑art research into the human immune response to COVID-19,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “Deep and meaningful insights from diverse biomarkers with potential diagnostic, prognostic, or therapeutic value are at the heart of what our IMC technology brings to the table, and this significant addition to the library of available antibodies provides an unparalleled research capability in high-parameter tissue imaging.

“We are excited to collaborate with Bethyl to strengthen our IMC value proposition at this critical moment in global health and disease research.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Hyperion, Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Bethyl Laboratories

Bethyl Laboratories, Inc., has been dedicated to supporting scientific discovery through its qualified antibody products and custom polyclonal antibody services since its founding in 1972. Currently, Bethyl’s portfolio consists of over 9,500 catalog products; offering over 8,200 primary antibodies targeting over 3,300 proteins and 1,300 secondary antibodies raised against immunoglobulins from over 25 species.

With over 45 years of experience, Bethyl is also a leading provider of custom polyclonal antibody production services. Bethyl offers complete packages from initial peptide synthesis to affinity purification of custom polyclonal antibodies from an antigen-specific immunosorbent. Most recently, our capabilities have expanded, and we now offer contract recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of a collaboration for research and availability of new products resulting from such collaboration. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on resource availability and business and operating results during 2020; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; uncertainties in contractual relationships; risks relating to company research and development, sales, marketing, and distribution plans and capabilities; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products; seasonal variations in customer operations; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

