OAKLAND, Calif., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bank of Commerce (CBC) is expanding its Sponsor Finance Lending Division with the addition of veteran banker Marina Kremer. The division works closely with private equity firms (including Search Funds), SBICs and direct lenders to provide cash flow-based senior debt financing.



“We’re pleased to announce and excited to have Marina join our team,” said Larry LaCroix, Executive Vice President and Manager of the Sponsor Finance Division. “Her vast banking experience in relationship and portfolio management adds depth to the Sponsor Finance group and will allow the division to continue its growth.”

Kremer has served in various capacities in banking, most recently as Director of Credit/Underwriting at Neptune Financial (NepFin). Prior to NepFin, she worked at Bank of the West as Senior Lead, Credit Products Officer and Vice President in the Wine/Beverage group syndicating leveraged buyout transactions. Kremer also spent several years in the Corporate Finance Group (Sponsor) of Opus Bank as well as at Wells Fargo and RaboBank in various capacities.

The Sponsor Finance Division supports buyouts/acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing and growth capital for companies in a variety of industries. CBC Sponsor Finance works with businesses with professional backing providing capital with flexible structures.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) is the holding company for CBC.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

