The Europe Fruit Beer Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Non-alcoholic beverage trends cover the latest advances, production issues, and nutritional and other effects of various nonalcoholic beverages, such as fruit beer. It also covers relevant issues such as traditional non-alcoholic beverages, issues related to labeling and safety during production, and the intake of functional compounds in particular applications. To agricultural scientists, technologists, mechanics, nutritionists, and chemists as well as people employed in the food/beverage sector, this is an essential resource.



Increasing market appetite for alcohol-free beer and increased awareness of the inherent health benefits associated with fruit beer is projected to boost the product's growth. Additionally, increasing popularity among women of fruit beer as an occasional drink is expected to foster the market growth in the coming years.



Fruit beer has gained popularity from Belgium to other areas of the globe over the last few years. These fruit drinks are considered less toxic to the human body than traditional beer products, and rarely harm the liver or kidneys. These health advantages that fruit beer provides coupled with its fruit aroma taste characteristics should drive customers to purchase such fruit drinks in the coming years.



The inclination of consumers toward low or alcohol-free beer has shifted as a result of increased awareness. In order to offset the growing demand for low or alcohol-free beer, vendors operating on the fruit beer market launched alcohol-free drinks with various flavors. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken, for example, introduced non-alcoholic beverages in India in June 2019 that is expected to compete with beverage manufacturers, including The Coca Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc., in brick and mortar shops and restaurants.



Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Raspberry, Cherry, Apricot, Peach and Other flavors. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Jester King Brewery, New Glarus Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Siren Craft Brew, Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Minguel), New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. , Kirin Holdings Company Limited), Lindemans Brewery, Abita Brewing Company, and Shipyard Brewing Company



