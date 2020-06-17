FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that it has been selected to Training Industry Inc.’s 2020 Top Training Companies™ list in the training outsourcing sector of the learning and development market.



Conduent HR and Learning Solutions focuses on a client’s broad learning constituency – employees, customers, vendors, business leaders and channel partners – to design and successfully deliver learning services. By leveraging best practices and virtual learning technologies, Conduent reduces content development and delivery time by 60%, thereby providing an organization’s curricula more quickly, and improving speed to knowledge, skills and productivity. Annually, learners consume more than 20 million hours of content that has been designed and/or delivered by Conduent.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Selection for the 2020 training outsourcing list was based on the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability of delivering multiple types of training services

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients and geographic reach

“At Conduent, we believe that to be more effective and to impact business results, learning should be continuous, available at the point of need and leverage various delivery formats, technologies and innovation approaches,” said Leo Blankenship, Workforce Enablement Solutions Leader at Conduent. “We offer a learning, development and communications eco-system that increases effectiveness by connecting employees to a broad range of content, processes and technologies to drive performance, while reducing operational costs.”

While COVID-19 quickly forced companies to transition to remote working, they had to continue providing virtual workforce training and development. Conduent rapidly moved many clients from in-person instructor-led training to virtual instructor-led training to continue critical learning activities during this time. The team was also able to deliver virtual workforce training through custom microsites, virtual coaching and event solutions to increase employee and business communications, connections and collaborations, while also minimizing impact to the business.

“The 2020 Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies are an innovative group of organizations developing, managing and delivering training initiatives that create an engaging learning experience and improve employee performance,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These companies offer comprehensive solutions that solve business needs for organizations around the world.”

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers annually. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 5 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

