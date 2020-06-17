New York, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05067681/?utm_source=GNW





Based on Service the market is categorized into planning and consulting, integration and infrastructure monitoring and management.



Depending on Building the market is segmented by smart public buildings, smart homes and building automation, facility management and energy optimization and parking management for buildings. Furthermore facility management and energy optimization is divided into emergency response management and building energy management systems. Parking Management for Buildings is segmented into access control, parking reservation and slot management, parking ticket and revenue management system and automated parking guidance.



By Utilities the market is classified into smart energy system, smart distribution management system, meter data analytics and smart metering and meter data management.



Depending on the Transportation the market is segmented by smart roadways, smart railways, parking management, traffic management and automated driver guidance system, freight management, transport data management, predictive analytics for passenger travel and passenger management and travel experience enhancement system. Furthermore Parking Management is divided into automated parking guidance and slot management. Traffic Management and Automated Driver Guidance System is segmented by automated route guidance system, predictive traffic analytics and smart signalling. Passenger Management and Travel Experience Enhancement System is divided into entertainment and travel assistance system, smart transportation communication network and smart ticketing.



By Smart Citizen Service the market is classified into integrated video surveillance, in-vehicle cameras, smart healthcare, security and threat management and smart education.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of Middle East



Latin America

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World

- Africa

- Caribbean



Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

