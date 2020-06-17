SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today announces details for its virtual event taking place online August 3-6, 2020. Enterprise Connect Virtual will offer a robust lineup of content including 20 conference sessions, technology demonstrations, its first annual Women in Communications awards program and discussion, as well as AI-driven networking opportunities.



The event showcases timely and strategic content centered around five main areas: unified communications, contact center and customer experience, team collaboration, cloud communications, And video collaboration/AV.

In addition to conference sessions, professionals who purchase a premium pass will have access to four, 2-hour intensive seminars:

Practical Post-Pandemic Strategies for Success

Unified Communications Security

Cisco vs. Microsoft vs. Zoom: Clearing the WFH Fog

CCaaS: Is it Delivering on its Promises?

These in-depth seminars will take place every Friday in August, starting the day after the main Virtual Event closes. They will be led by long-time industry experts and consultants.

“For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the premier event solely focused on the needs of decision makers in enterprise communications and collaboration,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “With the shift to an all-virtual event and free programming options, we are more accessible to a broader professional audience, with new ideas and energy focused on the concerns, challenges and solutions that matter most to our enterprises.”

Enterprise Connect Virtual takes place online, August 3-6, 2020. A standard virtual pass is free, and Premium access starts at $299 for those who register now. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/virtual .

Media and industry analysts who are interested in attending Enterprise Connect Virtual can apply for a complimentary press badge here .

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com