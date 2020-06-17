17 June 2020
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
Quarterly Update
For the 3 months to 30 April 2020

FOCUS ON DEFENSIVE GROWTH DRIVES RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN THE QUARTER

Highlights

  • NAV per share of 1,100p; a total return of -4.1%
  • Investment portfolio return of -3.8%
  • Resilient performance reflects our focus on defensive growth
  • Q1 dividend declared of 5.0p

 

Business review


Resilient performance with single digit decline in Portfolio valuation

  • Investment Portfolio valued at £774m1
    • Return of -3.8% on the Investment Portfolio; -7.0% in local currency
    • High conviction investments (42% of Portfolio).
      • Underlying fall in local currency valuations of less than 3%
      • Significant bias to defensive sectors or investments that benefit from structural downside protection
    • Top 30 companies (46% of Portfolio) weighted towards high conviction investments
      • A number of the Top 30 investments are continuing to trade well
    • Third party funds portfolio (58% of Portfolio)
      • Underlying fall in local currency valuation of 10%
      • Portfolio is focused on top tier managers in the mid-market and large segment of the market.
    • Portfolio performance during the first quarter of the year is encouraging given the sharp decline seen in public markets
      • We anticipate the impact from COVID-19 on global economic activity and on company valuations will continue to weigh on valuations in the coming months


Portfolio is well positioned in current environment

  • The majority of Portfolio falls into a low to moderate range when assessing the impact of COVID-19
    • Detailed assessment covered 84% of the Portfolio and is based on discussions we with the underlying managers and a review of recent financial performance and liquidity of the underlying companies
    • Portfolio is well balanced across a range of developed markets and has large exposures to more resilient sectors such as healthcare and education (24%), business services (14%) and technology (15%).
    • Exposure to Industrials (15%) and Consumer (16%) sectors with higher potential impact of COVID-19, is concentrated in ‘High Conviction’ investments with defensive characteristics and in a number of cases, structural downside protection.
      • Limited exposure to energy and financials
    • We continue to closely monitor the impact of global macroeconomic events on our Portfolio and are in regular contact with our third party managers and colleagues at ICG
       
  • 10 full realisations in the quarter with £34m of proceeds received (4% of opening portfolio value).
    • Majority of the proceeds derived from transactions agreed before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had become apparent
    • Full realisations were at a 7% uplift to carrying value and at an average of a 2.1x multiple of cost
      • Largest realisation was French vinyl floor manufacturer, Gerflor, from ICG funds, generating total proceeds in the period of £6m
    • £5m received from the completion of a secondary sale at a premium to the underlying manager’s valuation
    • We continue to actively manage the Portfolio, drawing on the team’s significant expertise in the secondary market

Continued cash generation and uplifts

Selective new commitments

  • £32m of new investments in the quarter
    • All new investment cashflows related to drawdowns on existing commitments with no new co-investment or secondary activity
  • £13m new primary commitments to two funds in the quarter
    • €10m (£9m) commitment to Apax X, a global buyout fund, focused on the Technology & Telecoms, Services, Healthcare, and Consumer sectors
    • $5m (£4m) commitment to Hg Saturn 2, a fund managed by Hg Capital.


Signs of slowdown in activity since quarter end2

  • Further £5m of proceeds received since the quarter end and £1m of new investment, both significantly below the trend observed in recent years.
    • We believe that the level of drawdowns and new realisations are likely to remain low over the next 3-6 months before returning to a normal pace as economic activity begins to recover

The balance sheet remains robust

  • Closing net asset value of £757m; investment Portfolio represents 102% of net asset value
  • During the quarter £40m was drawn down from the bank facility as a precautionary short term liquidity measure
  • Gross cash balance of £49m (£9m cash, £40m drawn from facility); uncalled commitments of £451m
    • £164m total liquidity (including £40m drawn and £115m undrawn bank facility)
    • £91m of commitments outside their investment periods.

Q1 dividend of 5.0p

  • Q1 interim quarterly dividend of 5.0p declared
    • Maintained at Q1 2019 level
    • Will be paid 4 September 2020
    • The ex-dividend date will be 13 August 2020 and the record date 14 August 2020

Significant outperformance of public markets over the medium and long term

  • The Company continues out-performed the FTSE All Share Index over 1,3, 5 and 10 years in terms of both its NAV growth and share price growth.
Performance to 30 April 3 months1 year3 years5 years10* years 
Net asset value per share (TR) -4.1%+5.0%+34.1%+76.7%+177.9% 
Share price (TR) -23.4%-14.3%+8.1%+46.7%+181.8% 
FTSE All-Share Index (TR) -18.8%-16.7%-7.5%+4.8%+61.1% 
 
 

* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the 10-year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2020.

  Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:
“We are encouraged by the resilience shown by the Portfolio in the first quarter of the year, with the majority of our portfolio companies expected to experience only short term headwinds or to be minimally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. We note a number of our portfolio companies are performing well as their business models have adapted to current market conditions. We are also seeing the benefits of the private equity model in more challenged investments, where the ability to react quickly and decisively to the changing economic environment is now more vital than ever.

 

Our investment approach means that we have built a Portfolio that is focused almost exclusively on buy-outs in developed markets and has minimal exposure to early stage investments or sectors such as financials and energy. Our focus on top tier managers with experience of managing through cycles gives the portfolio access to strong in-house operating capabilities and dedicated support in areas such as managing liquidity and financing, which we believe means they are well placed to manage through current market volatility.

 

We are pleased with the seamless transition of our team’s remote working capabilities which has allowed our business operations to continue uninterrupted during these challenging times; our staff are the most important part of the business and we are still taking the necessary actions to protect them. Having navigated the initial stages of the crisis, our focus is on actively managing the Portfolio and remaining nimble. While in the short term, we do not expect to see significant new investment activity, when markets stabilise we are well placed to benefit from more favourable entry valuations and take advantage of the opportunities as they arise”

 

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2020. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.

 CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a % of Portfolio
1DomusVi +    
 Operator of retirement homesICG2017France3.9%
2PetSmart +    
 Retailer of pet products and servicesBC Partners2015USA3.4%
3Minimax +    
 Supplier of fire protection systems and servicesICG2018Germany3.0%
4City & County Healthcare Group    
 Provider of home care servicesGraphite Capital2013UK2.6%
5Leaf Home Solutions    
 Provider of gutter protection solutionsGridiron2016USA2.5%
6Roompot +    
 Operator and developer of holiday parksPAI Partners2016Netherlands2.1%
7Yudo +    
 Manufacturer of components for injection mouldingICG2018Hong Kong1.9%
8Visma +    
 Provider of accounting software and accounting outsourcing servicesICG2017Norway1.9%
9Doc Generici +    
 Retailer of pharmaceutical productsICG2019Italy1.8%
10Supporting Education Group +^    
 Provider of temporary staff for the education sectorICG2014UK1.8%
11Froneri^    
 Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream productsPAI Partners2019UK1.8%
12IRI +    
 Provider of data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturersNew Mountain2018USA1.5%
13System One +    
 Provider of specialty workforce solutionsThomas H Lee Partners2016USA1.5%
14Endeavor Schools +    
 Operator of schoolsLeeds Equity Partners2018USA1.4%
15nGAGE    
 Provider of recruitment services Graphite Capital2014UK1.3%
16Beck & Pollitzer    
 Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocationGraphite Capital2016UK1.2%
17Berlin Packaging +    
 Provider of global packaging services and suppliesOak Hill Capital Partners2019USA1.2%
18YSC    
 Provider of leadership consulting and management assessment servicesGraphite Capital2017UK1.2%
19ICR Group    
 Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industryGraphite Capital2014UK1.2%
20VitalSmarts +    
 Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership developmentLeeds Equity Partners2019USA1.1%
21U-POL^    
 Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing productsGraphite Capital2010UK1.0%
22PSB Academy +    
 Provider of private tertiary educationICG2018Singapore1.0%
23Compass Community    
 Provider of fostering services and children residential careGraphite Capital2017UK0.9%
24David Lloyd Leisure +    
 Operator of premium health clubsTDR Capital2013UK0.8%
25Cognito +^    
 Supplier of communications equipment, software & servicesGraphite Capital2002 & 2014UK0.7%
26EG Group    
 Operator of petrol station forecourtsTDR Capital2014UK0.7%
27Alerian^    
 Provider of data and investment products focused on natural resourcesICG2018USA0.7%
28TeamViewer    
 Provider of secure remote support and online meeting softwarePermira2014Germany0.6%
29RegEd +    
 Provider of regulatory compliance and management software productsGryphon Investors2019USA0.6%
30Ceridian +    
 Provider of payroll and human capital softwareThomas H Lee Partners2007USA0.6%
 Total of the 30 largest underlying investments   45.9%
       
 ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.  
 ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.   

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2020 are:

 FundYear of commitmentCountry/ regionValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
1Graphite Capital Partners VIII *    
 Mid-market buyouts2013UK69.314.7
2Gridiron Capital Fund III    
 Mid-market buyouts2016North America24.64.5
3CVC European Equity Partners VI    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/USA18.53.0
4ICG Europe VI **    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2015Europe18.23.4
5ICG Europe VII    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2018Europe15.921.3
6Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2015USA15.91.6
7ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II    
 Secondary fund restructurings2016Europe/USA15.714.6
8BC European Capital IX **    
 Large buyouts2011Europe/USA15.61.5
9PAI Europe VI    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe15.31.6
10PAI Strategic Partnerships **    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2019Europe14.91.6
11Sixth Cinven Fund    
 Large buyouts2016Europe13.94.3
12Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **    
 Mid-market buyouts2007UK13.72.8
13Advent Global Private Equity VIII    
 Large buyouts2016Europe/USA13.10.9
14Silverfleet II    
 Mid-market buyouts2014Europe13.11.0
15One Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2016Europe/USA11.70.9
16BC European Capital X    
 Large buyouts2016Europe11.52.1
17Permira V    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/USA11.30.9
18TDR Capital III    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe10.51.6
19CVC European Equity Partners VII    
 Large buyouts2017Europe/North America 10.410.4
20Gryphon V    
 Mid-market buyouts
 		2019North America10.42.1
21ICG Asia Pacific Fund III    
 Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts2016Asia Pacific10.12.8
22Resolute II **    
 Mid-market buyouts2018USA9.51.9
23Activa Capital Fund III    
 Mid-market buyouts2013France9.20.9
24Oak Hill Capital Partners IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2017USA8.72.8
25New Mountain Partners V    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America8.73.8
26IK VIII    
 Mid-market buyouts2016Europe8.40.8
27Permira VI    
 Large buyouts2016Europe8.10.9
28Resolute IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2018USA7.85.6
29Bain Capital Europe IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2014Europe7.50.6
30Charterhouse Capital Partners X    
 Large buyouts2015Europe7.55.9
 Total of the largest 30 fund investments  429.0120.8
 Percentage of total investment Portfolio  55.4% 
 * Includes the associated Top Up funds.    
 ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.  


Portfolio analysis
All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category% of portfolio
High conviction portfolio
ICG		 

22.9%
Third party co-investments14.1%
Third party secondary investments5.2%
Total High Conviction investments42.2%

 
Third party primary funds57.8%

 
Total100.0%
  


Portfolio by investment type% of value of underlying investments 
Large buyouts47.0% 
Mid-market buyouts40.0% 
Small buyouts10.3% 
Other2.7% 
Total100.0% 
 

Portfolio by calendar year of investment		 

% of value of underlying investments
2020 1.8%
2019 19.5%
2018 20.3%
2017 18.6%
2016 14.7%
2015 7.4%
2014 8.2%
2013 5.0%
2012 1.3%
2011 0.1%
2010 1.4%
2009 0.6%
2008 0.0%
2007 0.8%
2006 and before 0.3%
Total 100.0%




Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments
Healthcare and education  23.9%
Consumer goods and services 15.8%
TMT 14.7%
Industrials 14.5%
Business Services 14.3%
Leisure 6.6%
Financials 6.0%
Other 4.2%
Total 100.0%


Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters  

% of value of underlying investments
Europe 36.0%
North America 32.3%
UK 24.8%
Rest of world 6.9%
Total 100.0%

Balance sheet information

The summary balance sheet at 30 April 2020 is set out below.

 30 April 2020% of net assets31 January 2020% of net assets
 £m£m
Total portfolio773.9102.3%806.4101.6%
Cash and liquid assets48.96.5%14.51.8%
Bank facility repayable(40.0)(5.3)%0.00.0%
Other net current liabilities(26.2)(3.5%)(27.4)(3.4)%
Net assets756.6100.0%793.5100.0%


 Movement in the portfolio 30 April
 £m 20
 Opening Portfolio* 806.4
   Third-party funds portfolio drawdowns 25.9
   High conviction investments – ICG funds, secondary
  investments and co-investments		 6.2
 Total new investment 32.1
 Realisation Proceeds (33.8)
 Net cash (inflow)/outflow   (1.7)
 Underlying Valuation Movement** (56.2)
 Currency movement 25.4
 Closing Portfolio* 773.9
 % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) (7.0)%
 % currency movement 3.2%
 % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) (3.8%)
  

** 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 20: 95%).		 

Movement in liquid assets		  
£m3 months
30 April 20		 
Additions  (32.1) 
Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income)33.8 
Net cash generated by the investment portfolio  1.7 
Drawn from credit facility40.0 
Non-investment cash flows  33.3) 
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates  0.2 
Cash inflow before shareholder distributions  38.6 
Dividends paid to shareholders(3.4) 
Share buy backs   (0.8) 
Net cash movement  34.4 
Opening cash and liquid assets  14.5 
Closing cash and liquid assets  48.9 
Bank facility repayable(40.0) 
Closing net cash position8.9 


Uncalled commitment coverage   
 30 April
2020
£m		31 January 2020 
 £m 
Cash and liquid assets48.914.5 
Undrawn bank facility114.9147.8 
Total liquidity163.8162.3 
    
Outstanding commitments451.0458.6 
Less: Total liquidity(163.8)(162.3) 
Over-commitment287.2296.3 
Over-commitment as % of net assets38.0%37.3%

 

 

 		 
 Total undrawn commitmentsOriginal
commitment
£’000		Outstanding
commitment
£’000		Average
drawdown
percentage		% of
commitments
 Investment period not commenced--0.0%0.0%
 Funds in investment period544,331360,44833.8%79.9%
 Funds post investment period862,14990,54189.5%20.1%
 Total1,406,480450,98967.9%100.0%




1 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations from underlying managers.

2 As at 31 May 2020