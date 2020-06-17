17 June 2020

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

Quarterly Update

For the 3 months to 30 April 2020

FOCUS ON DEFENSIVE GROWTH DRIVES RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN THE QUARTER

Highlights

NAV per share of 1,100p; a total return of -4.1%

Investment portfolio return of -3.8%

Resilient performance reflects our focus on defensive growth

Q1 dividend declared of 5.0p

Business review



Resilient performance with single digit decline in Portfolio valuation

Investment Portfolio valued at £774m 1 Return of -3.8% on the Investment Portfolio; -7.0% in local currency High conviction investments (42% of Portfolio). Underlying fall in local currency valuations of less than 3% Significant bias to defensive sectors or investments that benefit from structural downside protection Top 30 companies (46% of Portfolio) weighted towards high conviction investments A number of the Top 30 investments are continuing to trade well Third party funds portfolio (58% of Portfolio) Underlying fall in local currency valuation of 10% Portfolio is focused on top tier managers in the mid-market and large segment of the market. Portfolio performance during the first quarter of the year is encouraging given the sharp decline seen in public markets We anticipate the impact from COVID-19 on global economic activity and on company valuations will continue to weigh on valuations in the coming months







Portfolio is well positioned in current environment

The majority of Portfolio falls into a low to moderate range when assessing the impact of COVID-19 Detailed assessment covered 84% of the Portfolio and is based on discussions we with the underlying managers and a review of recent financial performance and liquidity of the underlying companies Portfolio is well balanced across a range of developed markets and has large exposures to more resilient sectors such as healthcare and education (24%), business services (14%) and technology (15%). Exposure to Industrials (15%) and Consumer (16%) sectors with higher potential impact of COVID-19, is concentrated in ‘High Conviction’ investments with defensive characteristics and in a number of cases, structural downside protection. Limited exposure to energy and financials We continue to closely monitor the impact of global macroeconomic events on our Portfolio and are in regular contact with our third party managers and colleagues at ICG



10 full realisations in the quarter with £34m of proceeds received (4% of opening portfolio value). Majority of the proceeds derived from transactions agreed before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had become apparent Full realisations were at a 7% uplift to carrying value and at an average of a 2.1x multiple of cost Largest realisation was French vinyl floor manufacturer, Gerflor, from ICG funds, generating total proceeds in the period of £6m £5m received from the completion of a secondary sale at a premium to the underlying manager’s valuation We continue to actively manage the Portfolio, drawing on the team’s significant expertise in the secondary market



Continued cash generation and uplifts

Selective new commitments

£32m of new investments in the quarter All new investment cashflows related to drawdowns on existing commitments with no new co-investment or secondary activity

£13m new primary commitments to two funds in the quarter €10m (£9m) commitment to Apax X, a global buyout fund, focused on the Technology & Telecoms, Services, Healthcare, and Consumer sectors $5m (£4m) commitment to Hg Saturn 2, a fund managed by Hg Capital.







Signs of slowdown in activity since quarter end2

Further £5m of proceeds received since the quarter end and £1m of new investment, both significantly below the trend observed in recent years. We believe that the level of drawdowns and new realisations are likely to remain low over the next 3-6 months before returning to a normal pace as economic activity begins to recover



The balance sheet remains robust



Closing net asset value of £757m; investment Portfolio represents 102% of net asset value

During the quarter £40m was drawn down from the bank facility as a precautionary short term liquidity measure

Gross cash balance of £49m (£9m cash, £40m drawn from facility); uncalled commitments of £451m £164m total liquidity (including £40m drawn and £115m undrawn bank facility) £91m of commitments outside their investment periods.



Q1 dividend of 5.0p

Q1 interim quarterly dividend of 5.0p declared Maintained at Q1 2019 level Will be paid 4 September 2020 The ex-dividend date will be 13 August 2020 and the record date 14 August 2020



Significant outperformance of public markets over the medium and long term

The Company continues out-performed the FTSE All Share Index over 1,3, 5 and 10 years in terms of both its NAV growth and share price growth.

Performance to 30 April 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10* years Net asset value per share (TR) -4.1% +5.0% +34.1% +76.7% +177.9% Share price (TR) -23.4% -14.3% +8.1% +46.7% +181.8% FTSE All-Share Index (TR) -18.8% -16.7% -7.5% +4.8% +61.1%

* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the 10-year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2020.



Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“We are encouraged by the resilience shown by the Portfolio in the first quarter of the year, with the majority of our portfolio companies expected to experience only short term headwinds or to be minimally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. We note a number of our portfolio companies are performing well as their business models have adapted to current market conditions. We are also seeing the benefits of the private equity model in more challenged investments, where the ability to react quickly and decisively to the changing economic environment is now more vital than ever.







Our investment approach means that we have built a Portfolio that is focused almost exclusively on buy-outs in developed markets and has minimal exposure to early stage investments or sectors such as financials and energy. Our focus on top tier managers with experience of managing through cycles gives the portfolio access to strong in-house operating capabilities and dedicated support in areas such as managing liquidity and financing, which we believe means they are well placed to manage through current market volatility.







We are pleased with the seamless transition of our team’s remote working capabilities which has allowed our business operations to continue uninterrupted during these challenging times; our staff are the most important part of the business and we are still taking the necessary actions to protect them. Having navigated the initial stages of the crisis, our focus is on actively managing the Portfolio and remaining nimble. While in the short term, we do not expect to see significant new investment activity, when markets stabilise we are well placed to benefit from more favourable entry valuations and take advantage of the opportunities as they arise”







Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2020. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio 1 DomusVi + Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 France 3.9% 2 PetSmart + Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 USA 3.4% 3 Minimax + Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 3.0% 4 City & County Healthcare Group Provider of home care services Graphite Capital 2013 UK 2.6% 5 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of gutter protection solutions Gridiron 2016 USA 2.5% 6 Roompot + Operator and developer of holiday parks PAI Partners 2016 Netherlands 2.1% 7 Yudo + Manufacturer of components for injection moulding ICG 2018 Hong Kong 1.9% 8 Visma + Provider of accounting software and accounting outsourcing services ICG 2017 Norway 1.9% 9 Doc Generici + Retailer of pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 1.8% 10 Supporting Education Group +^ Provider of temporary staff for the education sector ICG 2014 UK 1.8% 11 Froneri^ Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI Partners 2019 UK 1.8% 12 IRI + Provider of data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain 2018 USA 1.5% 13 System One + Provider of specialty workforce solutions Thomas H Lee Partners 2016 USA 1.5% 14 Endeavor Schools + Operator of schools Leeds Equity Partners 2018 USA 1.4% 15 nGAGE Provider of recruitment services Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.3% 16 Beck & Pollitzer Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocation Graphite Capital 2016 UK 1.2% 17 Berlin Packaging + Provider of global packaging services and supplies Oak Hill Capital Partners 2019 USA 1.2% 18 YSC Provider of leadership consulting and management assessment services Graphite Capital 2017 UK 1.2% 19 ICR Group Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industry Graphite Capital 2014 UK 1.2% 20 VitalSmarts + Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity Partners 2019 USA 1.1% 21 U-POL^ Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products Graphite Capital 2010 UK 1.0% 22 PSB Academy + Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.0% 23 Compass Community Provider of fostering services and children residential care Graphite Capital 2017 UK 0.9% 24 David Lloyd Leisure + Operator of premium health clubs TDR Capital 2013 UK 0.8% 25 Cognito +^ Supplier of communications equipment, software & services Graphite Capital 2002 & 2014 UK 0.7% 26 EG Group Operator of petrol station forecourts TDR Capital 2014 UK 0.7% 27 Alerian^ Provider of data and investment products focused on natural resources ICG 2018 USA 0.7% 28 TeamViewer Provider of secure remote support and online meeting software Permira 2014 Germany 0.6% 29 RegEd + Provider of regulatory compliance and management software products Gryphon Investors 2019 USA 0.6% 30 Ceridian + Provider of payroll and human capital software Thomas H Lee Partners 2007 USA 0.6% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 45.9% ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment. ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2020 are:

Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 Graphite Capital Partners VIII * Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 69.3 14.7 2 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 24.6 4.5 3 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA 18.5 3.0 4 ICG Europe VI ** Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2015 Europe 18.2 3.4 5 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 Europe 15.9 21.3 6 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2015 USA 15.9 1.6 7 ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II Secondary fund restructurings 2016 Europe/USA 15.7 14.6 8 BC European Capital IX ** Large buyouts 2011 Europe/USA 15.6 1.5 9 PAI Europe VI Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 15.3 1.6 10 PAI Strategic Partnerships ** Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 Europe 14.9 1.6 11 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 Europe 13.9 4.3 12 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / ** Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK 13.7 2.8 13 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 Europe/USA 13.1 0.9 14 Silverfleet II Mid-market buyouts 2014 Europe 13.1 1.0 15 One Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe/USA 11.7 0.9 16 BC European Capital X Large buyouts 2016 Europe 11.5 2.1 17 Permira V Large buyouts 2013 Europe/USA 11.3 0.9 18 TDR Capital III Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 10.5 1.6 19 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 Europe/North America 10.4 10.4 20 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts

2019 North America 10.4 2.1 21 ICG Asia Pacific Fund III Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts 2016 Asia Pacific 10.1 2.8 22 Resolute II ** Mid-market buyouts 2018 USA 9.5 1.9 23 Activa Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2013 France 9.2 0.9 24 Oak Hill Capital Partners IV Mid-market buyouts 2017 USA 8.7 2.8 25 New Mountain Partners V Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 8.7 3.8 26 IK VIII Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe 8.4 0.8 27 Permira VI Large buyouts 2016 Europe 8.1 0.9 28 Resolute IV Mid-market buyouts 2018 USA 7.8 5.6 29 Bain Capital Europe IV Mid-market buyouts 2014 Europe 7.5 0.6 30 Charterhouse Capital Partners X Large buyouts 2015 Europe 7.5 5.9 Total of the largest 30 fund investments 429.0 120.8 Percentage of total investment Portfolio 55.4% * Includes the associated Top Up funds. ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.





Portfolio analysis

All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category % of portfolio High conviction portfolio

ICG



22.9% Third party co-investments 14.1% Third party secondary investments 5.2% Total High Conviction investments 42.2%



Third party primary funds 57.8%



Total 100.0%





Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments Large buyouts 47.0% Mid-market buyouts 40.0% Small buyouts 10.3% Other 2.7% Total 100.0%



Portfolio by calendar year of investment



% of value of underlying investments 2020 1.8% 2019 19.5% 2018 20.3% 2017 18.6% 2016 14.7% 2015 7.4% 2014 8.2% 2013 5.0% 2012 1.3% 2011 0.1% 2010 1.4% 2009 0.6% 2008 0.0% 2007 0.8% 2006 and before 0.3% Total 100.0%









Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments Healthcare and education 23.9% Consumer goods and services 15.8% TMT 14.7% Industrials 14.5% Business Services 14.3% Leisure 6.6% Financials 6.0% Other 4.2% Total 100.0%





Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters



% of value of underlying investments Europe 36.0% North America 32.3% UK 24.8% Rest of world 6.9% Total 100.0%

Balance sheet information

The summary balance sheet at 30 April 2020 is set out below.

30 April 2020 % of net assets 31 January 2020 % of net assets £m £m Total portfolio 773.9 102.3% 806.4 101.6% Cash and liquid assets 48.9 6.5% 14.5 1.8% Bank facility repayable (40.0) (5.3)% 0.0 0.0% Other net current liabilities (26.2) (3.5%) (27.4) (3.4)% Net assets 756.6 100.0% 793.5 100.0%





Movement in the portfolio 30 April £m 20 Opening Portfolio* 806.4 Third-party funds portfolio drawdowns 25.9 High conviction investments – ICG funds, secondary

investments and co-investments 6.2 Total new investment 32.1 Realisation Proceeds (33.8) Net cash (inflow)/outflow (1.7) Underlying Valuation Movement** (56.2) Currency movement 25.4 Closing Portfolio* 773.9 % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) (7.0)% % currency movement 3.2% % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) (3.8%)



** 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 20: 95%).

Movement in liquid assets £m 3 months

30 April 20 Additions (32.1) Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income) 33.8 Net cash generated by the investment portfolio 1.7 Drawn from credit facility 40.0 Non-investment cash flows 33.3) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 0.2 Cash inflow before shareholder distributions 38.6 Dividends paid to shareholders (3.4) Share buy backs (0.8) Net cash movement 34.4 Opening cash and liquid assets 14.5 Closing cash and liquid assets 48.9 Bank facility repayable (40.0) Closing net cash position 8.9





Uncalled commitment coverage 30 April

2020

£m 31 January 2020 £m Cash and liquid assets 48.9 14.5 Undrawn bank facility 114.9 147.8 Total liquidity 163.8 162.3 Outstanding commitments 451.0 458.6 Less: Total liquidity (163.8) (162.3) Over-commitment 287.2 296.3 Over-commitment as % of net assets 38.0% 37.3%











Total undrawn commitments Original

commitment

£’000 Outstanding

commitment

£’000 Average

drawdown

percentage % of

commitments Investment period not commenced - - 0.0% 0.0% Funds in investment period 544,331 360,448 33.8% 79.9% Funds post investment period 862,149 90,541 89.5% 20.1% Total 1,406,480 450,989 67.9% 100.0%











1 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations from underlying managers.

2 As at 31 May 2020



