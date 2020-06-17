17 June 2020
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
Quarterly Update
For the 3 months to 30 April 2020
FOCUS ON DEFENSIVE GROWTH DRIVES RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN THE QUARTER
Highlights
Business review
Resilient performance with single digit decline in Portfolio valuation
Portfolio is well positioned in current environment
Continued cash generation and uplifts
Selective new commitments
Signs of slowdown in activity since quarter end2
The balance sheet remains robust
Q1 dividend of 5.0p
Significant outperformance of public markets over the medium and long term
|Performance to 30 April
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10* years
|Net asset value per share (TR)
|-4.1%
|+5.0%
|+34.1%
|+76.7%
|+177.9%
|Share price (TR)
|-23.4%
|-14.3%
|+8.1%
|+46.7%
|+181.8%
|FTSE All-Share Index (TR)
|-18.8%
|-16.7%
|-7.5%
|+4.8%
|+61.1%
* As the Company changed its year end in 2010, the 10-year figures are for the 121 month period to 30 April 2020.
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:
“We are encouraged by the resilience shown by the Portfolio in the first quarter of the year, with the majority of our portfolio companies expected to experience only short term headwinds or to be minimally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. We note a number of our portfolio companies are performing well as their business models have adapted to current market conditions. We are also seeing the benefits of the private equity model in more challenged investments, where the ability to react quickly and decisively to the changing economic environment is now more vital than ever.
Our investment approach means that we have built a Portfolio that is focused almost exclusively on buy-outs in developed markets and has minimal exposure to early stage investments or sectors such as financials and energy. Our focus on top tier managers with experience of managing through cycles gives the portfolio access to strong in-house operating capabilities and dedicated support in areas such as managing liquidity and financing, which we believe means they are well placed to manage through current market volatility.
We are pleased with the seamless transition of our team’s remote working capabilities which has allowed our business operations to continue uninterrupted during these challenging times; our staff are the most important part of the business and we are still taking the necessary actions to protect them. Having navigated the initial stages of the crisis, our focus is on actively managing the Portfolio and remaining nimble. While in the short term, we do not expect to see significant new investment activity, when markets stabilise we are well placed to benefit from more favourable entry valuations and take advantage of the opportunities as they arise”
Enquiries Analyst / Investor enquiries: +44 (0) 20 3201 7700
Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG
Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG
Ian Stanlake, Investor Relations, ICG
Media:
Alicia Wyllie, Co-Head of Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3201 7994
Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993
Disclaimer
This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.
Supplementary information
The 30 largest underlying investments
The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2020. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total investment Portfolio.
|Company
|Manager
|Year of investment
|Country
|Value as a % of Portfolio
|1
|DomusVi +
|Operator of retirement homes
|ICG
|2017
|France
|3.9%
|2
|PetSmart +
|Retailer of pet products and services
|BC Partners
|2015
|USA
|3.4%
|3
|Minimax +
|Supplier of fire protection systems and services
|ICG
|2018
|Germany
|3.0%
|4
|City & County Healthcare Group
|Provider of home care services
|Graphite Capital
|2013
|UK
|2.6%
|5
|Leaf Home Solutions
|Provider of gutter protection solutions
|Gridiron
|2016
|USA
|2.5%
|6
|Roompot +
|Operator and developer of holiday parks
|PAI Partners
|2016
|Netherlands
|2.1%
|7
|Yudo +
|Manufacturer of components for injection moulding
|ICG
|2018
|Hong Kong
|1.9%
|8
|Visma +
|Provider of accounting software and accounting outsourcing services
|ICG
|2017
|Norway
|1.9%
|9
|Doc Generici +
|Retailer of pharmaceutical products
|ICG
|2019
|Italy
|1.8%
|10
|Supporting Education Group +^
|Provider of temporary staff for the education sector
|ICG
|2014
|UK
|1.8%
|11
|Froneri^
|Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products
|PAI Partners
|2019
|UK
|1.8%
|12
|IRI +
|Provider of data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers
|New Mountain
|2018
|USA
|1.5%
|13
|System One +
|Provider of specialty workforce solutions
|Thomas H Lee Partners
|2016
|USA
|1.5%
|14
|Endeavor Schools +
|Operator of schools
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2018
|USA
|1.4%
|15
|nGAGE
|Provider of recruitment services
|Graphite Capital
|2014
|UK
|1.3%
|16
|Beck & Pollitzer
|Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocation
|Graphite Capital
|2016
|UK
|1.2%
|17
|Berlin Packaging +
|Provider of global packaging services and supplies
|Oak Hill Capital Partners
|2019
|USA
|1.2%
|18
|YSC
|Provider of leadership consulting and management assessment services
|Graphite Capital
|2017
|UK
|1.2%
|19
|ICR Group
|Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industry
|Graphite Capital
|2014
|UK
|1.2%
|20
|VitalSmarts +
|Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development
|Leeds Equity Partners
|2019
|USA
|1.1%
|21
|U-POL^
|Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products
|Graphite Capital
|2010
|UK
|1.0%
|22
|PSB Academy +
|Provider of private tertiary education
|ICG
|2018
|Singapore
|1.0%
|23
|Compass Community
|Provider of fostering services and children residential care
|Graphite Capital
|2017
|UK
|0.9%
|24
|David Lloyd Leisure +
|Operator of premium health clubs
|TDR Capital
|2013
|UK
|0.8%
|25
|Cognito +^
|Supplier of communications equipment, software & services
|Graphite Capital
|2002 & 2014
|UK
|0.7%
|26
|EG Group
|Operator of petrol station forecourts
|TDR Capital
|2014
|UK
|0.7%
|27
|Alerian^
|Provider of data and investment products focused on natural resources
|ICG
|2018
|USA
|0.7%
|28
|TeamViewer
|Provider of secure remote support and online meeting software
|Permira
|2014
|Germany
|0.6%
|29
|RegEd +
|Provider of regulatory compliance and management software products
|Gryphon Investors
|2019
|USA
|0.6%
|30
|Ceridian +
|Provider of payroll and human capital software
|Thomas H Lee Partners
|2007
|USA
|0.6%
|Total of the 30 largest underlying investments
|45.9%
|⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment.
|^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.
The 30 largest fund investments
The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2020 are:
|Fund
|Year of commitment
|Country/ region
|Value £m
|Outstanding commitment £m
|1
|Graphite Capital Partners VIII *
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|UK
|69.3
|14.7
|2
|Gridiron Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|North America
|24.6
|4.5
|3
|CVC European Equity Partners VI
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/USA
|18.5
|3.0
|4
|ICG Europe VI **
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|18.2
|3.4
|5
|ICG Europe VII
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|2018
|Europe
|15.9
|21.3
|6
|Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2015
|USA
|15.9
|1.6
|7
|ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II
|Secondary fund restructurings
|2016
|Europe/USA
|15.7
|14.6
|8
|BC European Capital IX **
|Large buyouts
|2011
|Europe/USA
|15.6
|1.5
|9
|PAI Europe VI
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|15.3
|1.6
|10
|PAI Strategic Partnerships **
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2019
|Europe
|14.9
|1.6
|11
|Sixth Cinven Fund
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|13.9
|4.3
|12
|Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2007
|UK
|13.7
|2.8
|13
|Advent Global Private Equity VIII
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe/USA
|13.1
|0.9
|14
|Silverfleet II
|Mid-market buyouts
|2014
|Europe
|13.1
|1.0
|15
|One Equity Partners VI
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Europe/USA
|11.7
|0.9
|16
|BC European Capital X
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|11.5
|2.1
|17
|Permira V
|Large buyouts
|2013
|Europe/USA
|11.3
|0.9
|18
|TDR Capital III
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|2013
|Europe
|10.5
|1.6
|19
|CVC European Equity Partners VII
|Large buyouts
|2017
|Europe/North America
|10.4
|10.4
|20
|Gryphon V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2019
|North America
|10.4
|2.1
|21
|ICG Asia Pacific Fund III
|Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts
|2016
|Asia Pacific
|10.1
|2.8
|22
|Resolute II **
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|USA
|9.5
|1.9
|23
|Activa Capital Fund III
|Mid-market buyouts
|2013
|France
|9.2
|0.9
|24
|Oak Hill Capital Partners IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|USA
|8.7
|2.8
|25
|New Mountain Partners V
|Mid-market buyouts
|2017
|North America
|8.7
|3.8
|26
|IK VIII
|Mid-market buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|8.4
|0.8
|27
|Permira VI
|Large buyouts
|2016
|Europe
|8.1
|0.9
|28
|Resolute IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2018
|USA
|7.8
|5.6
|29
|Bain Capital Europe IV
|Mid-market buyouts
|2014
|Europe
|7.5
|0.6
|30
|Charterhouse Capital Partners X
|Large buyouts
|2015
|Europe
|7.5
|5.9
|Total of the largest 30 fund investments
|429.0
|120.8
|Percentage of total investment Portfolio
|55.4%
|* Includes the associated Top Up funds.
|** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.
Portfolio analysis
All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, which is consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports
|Investment category
|% of portfolio
|High conviction portfolio
ICG
|
22.9%
|Third party co-investments
|14.1%
|Third party secondary investments
|5.2%
|Total High Conviction investments
|42.2%
|Third party primary funds
|57.8%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by investment type
|% of value of underlying investments
|Large buyouts
|47.0%
|Mid-market buyouts
|40.0%
|Small buyouts
|10.3%
|Other
|2.7%
|Total
|100.0%
|
Portfolio by calendar year of investment
|
% of value of underlying investments
|2020
|1.8%
|2019
|19.5%
|2018
|20.3%
|2017
|18.6%
|2016
|14.7%
|2015
|7.4%
|2014
|8.2%
|2013
|5.0%
|2012
|1.3%
|2011
|0.1%
|2010
|1.4%
|2009
|0.6%
|2008
|0.0%
|2007
|0.8%
|2006 and before
|0.3%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by sector
|% of value of underlying investments
|Healthcare and education
|23.9%
|Consumer goods and services
|15.8%
|TMT
|14.7%
|Industrials
|14.5%
|Business Services
|14.3%
|Leisure
|6.6%
|Financials
|6.0%
|Other
|4.2%
|Total
|100.0%
|Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters
|
% of value of underlying investments
|Europe
|36.0%
|North America
|32.3%
|UK
|24.8%
|Rest of world
|6.9%
|Total
|100.0%
Balance sheet information
The summary balance sheet at 30 April 2020 is set out below.
|30 April 2020
|% of net assets
|31 January 2020
|% of net assets
|£m
|£m
|Total portfolio
|773.9
|102.3%
|806.4
|101.6%
|Cash and liquid assets
|48.9
|6.5%
|14.5
|1.8%
|Bank facility repayable
|(40.0)
|(5.3)%
|0.0
|0.0%
|Other net current liabilities
|(26.2)
|(3.5%)
|(27.4)
|(3.4)%
|Net assets
|756.6
|100.0%
|793.5
|100.0%
|Movement in the portfolio
|30 April
|£m
|20
|Opening Portfolio*
|806.4
|Third-party funds portfolio drawdowns
|25.9
| High conviction investments – ICG funds, secondary
investments and co-investments
|6.2
|Total new investment
|32.1
|Realisation Proceeds
|(33.8)
|Net cash (inflow)/outflow
|(1.7)
|Underlying Valuation Movement**
|(56.2)
|Currency movement
|25.4
|Closing Portfolio*
|773.9
|% underlying Portfolio growth (local currency)
|(7.0)%
|% currency movement
|3.2%
|% underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling)
|(3.8%)
|
** 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 20: 95%).
Movement in liquid assets
|£m
|3 months
30 April 20
|Additions
|(32.1)
|Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income)
|33.8
|Net cash generated by the investment portfolio
|1.7
|Drawn from credit facility
|40.0
|Non-investment cash flows
|33.3)
|Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates
|0.2
|Cash inflow before shareholder distributions
|38.6
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(3.4)
|Share buy backs
|(0.8)
|Net cash movement
|34.4
|Opening cash and liquid assets
|14.5
|Closing cash and liquid assets
|48.9
|Bank facility repayable
|(40.0)
|Closing net cash position
|8.9
|Uncalled commitment coverage
|30 April
2020
£m
|31 January 2020
|£m
|Cash and liquid assets
|48.9
|14.5
|Undrawn bank facility
|114.9
|147.8
|Total liquidity
|163.8
|162.3
|Outstanding commitments
|451.0
|458.6
|Less: Total liquidity
|(163.8)
|(162.3)
|Over-commitment
|287.2
|296.3
|Over-commitment as % of net assets
|38.0%
|37.3%
|Total undrawn commitments
|Original
commitment
£’000
|Outstanding
commitment
£’000
|Average
drawdown
percentage
|% of
commitments
|Investment period not commenced
|-
|-
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Funds in investment period
|544,331
|360,448
|33.8%
|79.9%
|Funds post investment period
|862,149
|90,541
|89.5%
|20.1%
|Total
|1,406,480
|450,989
|67.9%
|100.0%
1 84% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2020 (or later) valuations from underlying managers.
2 As at 31 May 2020
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM