STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.6.2020

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND 3.8.2020

The fund specific rules of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF will change on 3 August 2020. The Fund Management Company will be given the right not to deliver fund units subscribed in a primary subscription if the corresponding creation unit has not been delivered to the Fund in its entirety.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the changes in the rules on 15 June 2020. The changes do not require any action from the fund’s unit holders.

Enclosed are the new rules (in Finnish). The new rules are available also on www.seligson.fi (in Finnish).

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217

