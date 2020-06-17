SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- theMemories , an online alternative to traditional obituaries that enables family and friends to share memories and offer words of support remotely, announced today that it is offering its Life Stories services for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Given the impact of COVID19 and the risks associated with large gatherings, many funeral homes are limiting the amount of people that can attend a service. These limitations have affected the type and amount of support families can receive during a time when they need it most.With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, families must make the difficult decision of identifying a small number of people who will be allowed to physically participate at a funeral service. These limitations have made an already difficult situation even more trying. theMemories helps alleviate this burden by allowing friends and family to share condolences, photos, quotes and memories of loved ones who have passed regardless of location.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many aspects of life. Things that we have taken for granted like attending a funeral are brought to light given all the restrictions and social distancing that are now in place,” said Eric Bright, Chief Marketing Officer of theMemories. “Attending a funeral or viewing has always been key to helping people through the grieving stage and we’re seeing how the needs of families are evolving and how theMemories can bring people together in a valuable way to help in the grieving and healing process.”

theMemories was created to serve as a more viable option to traditional obituaries, enabling family and friends to pay tribute to their lost loved ones without limitations on word count or photos. Creating or contributing to a Life Story on theMemories brings family and friends together no matter how much social distancing is involved. theMemories allows for heartfelt expressions of love and support to live on far beyond a funeral service.

“We understand how hard it is to lose a loved one and these unique times have made the grieving process even more difficult,” said Greg Peterson, President of theMemories. ”The current pandemic has touched every aspect of normal, daily life. But even with social distancing measures, and limitations, we believe technology such as theMemories can be used to improve people’s lives and perhaps even positively impact the future of funeral services.”

To learn more about theMemories or to create a Life Story page, visit theMemories.com.

About theMemories

theMemories is an online alternative to traditional obituaries that enables family and friends to share photos, quotes, memories and condolences for loved ones who have passed away. Creating or contributing to a Life Story on theMemories brings family and friends together, no matter their distance, to reflect on fond memories and celebrate good times. theMemories ensures that heartfelt expressions of love and support live on far beyond a funeral service to help with the grieving and healing process. For more information visit, https://www.thememories.com .

